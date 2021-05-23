Assam govt. plans to introduce cow protection Bill in next Assembly session: Governor Governor Jagdish Mukhi also underlined the government's commitment to protecting satras from encroachment

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said the State government would introduce a cow protection bill in the next Assembly session.Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th Assam Assembly, he said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy for protecting the cow that gives “life-sustaining milk” and is considered a sacred animal.“I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next Assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the State,” he said.The zero-tolerance policy would entail stringent punishment for those found transporting cattle outside Assam, the Governor said.“Once passed, Assam will join other States which have passed similar bills,” he said.The Governor also underlined the Himanta Biswa Sarma government’s commitment to recover the lands of the satras (Vaishnav monasteries) and places of worship from illegal encroachments.“My government will remain committed to strengthening the namghars (prayer halls) and protecting the rights of the satras. A task force will be constituted to recover the lands of the satras and places of worship from illegal encroachments,” he said.“We will also continue to strengthen the satras by providing them grants-in-aid,” he added.Encroachment of land belonging to many of more than 800 satras allegedly by migrants had been a major election plant of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its regional allies. The government headed by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had splurged on the satras besides providing a grant of ₹2.5 lakh each to 8,756 community namghars.An average of 70 households are associated with a namghar. The BJP is believed to have reaped the votes from such “grateful” households.