Assam CM to discuss population control policy with 150 Muslim intellectuals today

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to meet 150 Muslim intellectuals today

Everybody has said that population is a problem & we need to resolve it, the CM said

'People should welcome if somebody is trying to eradicate poverty and illiteracy among minority people'

'They create controversy merely because a BJP CM has said this'

UP law panel examining feasibility of population control legislation

In one of the biggest outreach programs for the minority community in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet around 150 intellectuals from the Muslim community in Guwahati to hold discussions on population control policy today.Talking to the reporters in Delhi, the CM said he met both All Assam Minority Students' Union factions.Everybody believed that population is a problem that needs to be resolved, he said, adding that there is no controversy in Assam over this topic.Lashing out at people for creating unnecessary controversy on the population control debate, the CM accused them of not understanding the seriousness of the situation."They create controversy merely because a BJP chief minister has said this. So this cannot be a controversy. People should welcome if somebody is trying to eradicate poverty and illiteracy among minority people," Sarma added.On Tuesday, the CM said that the two-child policy is the only way to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in the Muslim community in the state and claimed there is no resistance from the minority community.This statement from the CM came after he announced the gradual implementation of the two-child policy for availing government benefits in Assam on June 18.“Be it loan waiver or other government schemes, and population norms will be taken into account. It won't apply to tea garden workers and the SC-ST community,” he had said.After Assam, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission is also examining the feasibility of having a state enactment for population control.The panel is expected to submit the report to the government in around two months.VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain in a recent interview to a news website had said that the Centre should bring in national law for uniform population control policy in India.