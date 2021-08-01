What's new

Assam ban on supplies to Mizoram, states to seek help from Bangladesh if not lifted: CM

[১] মিজোরামে পণ্য সরবরাহে নিষেধাজ্ঞা আসামের, প্রত্যাহার না করলে বাংলাদেশের কাছে সহায়তা চাইবে রাজ্য: মুখ্যমন্ত্রী

আসিফুজ্জামান পৃথিল: [৩] ভারতের কেন্দ্রীয় স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী অমিত শাহের সঙ্গে দেখা করে...
Asifuzzaman Prithil: Joramthanga said this after meeting the Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah. He said the Corona situation in his state was rapidly deteriorating. If Assam does not blockade, it will have no choice but to seek the help of neighboring states. It violates the Constitution of India but has nothing to do with it. The Economic Times

Fighting is raging on the Assam-Mizoram border. Both the states share borders with Bangladesh. There is no other way to enter the mainland of Mizoram except Assam. Bangladeshi territory is much easier than that.


Joramthanga said, 'What else can a hungry person do? We have received rice and oil not from Delhi but from Myanmar and Bangladesh when needed. The situation is much worse this time. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Edit: Rashid
 
৫] জোরামথাঙ্গা বলেন, ‘একজন ক্ষুধার্থ মানুষ আর কীই বা করতে পারে। আমরা প্রয়োজনের সময় দিল্লি থেকে নয় মিয়ানমার ও বাংলাদেশ থেকে চাল ও তেল পেয়েছি। পরিস্থিতি এবার অনেক বেশি খারাপ। মিয়ানমার সহায়তা করতে না পারবে কী না জানা নেই, তবে বাংলাদেশের সহায়তা পাবো বলে আমরা বিশ্বাস করি। সম্পাদনা : রাশিদ

what happened to the racial supremacist ? lol
 
