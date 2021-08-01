Assam ban on supplies to Mizoram, states to seek help from Bangladesh if not lifted: CM

Asifuzzaman Prithil: Joramthanga said this after meeting the Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah. He said the Corona situation in his state was rapidly deteriorating. If Assam does not blockade, it will have no choice but to seek the help of neighboring states. It violates the Constitution of India but has nothing to do with it. The Economic TimesFighting is raging on the Assam-Mizoram border. Both the states share borders with Bangladesh. There is no other way to enter the mainland of Mizoram except Assam. Bangladeshi territory is much easier than that.