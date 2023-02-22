What's new

Assad visits Oman After Syria earthquake, Saudi Arabia is linchpin to Assad's normalization

All iranian efforts to keep Asad isolated from arab and western world for own nefarious iranian designs has failed and Asad knows it has brought nothing but misery bloodshed for Syria being in iran's camp
 
That's not true and it's a very sketchy information about the whole tragedy of Syria.

It was a regime change operation orchestrated by West with full participation of Arab countries. Assad was tenacious and he held on. It was because he does have support. Now that he's victorious, he's being embraced.

Victory at a very heavy cost.

With Americans occupying and stealing Syrian oil in connivance with Kurds. How coincidental that fanning Kurd issue traps Syria, Iran, Turkey & Iraq into constant instability.

The other part of Syria is occupied by mix of different terror groups, again aided and supported by West. And then not to talk about Golan Heights occupied by Israel.
 

