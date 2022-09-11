Assad celebrates 57th birthday

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
That's an old pic,I've seen it before.
Who has hosted Slavonic Tsar Petrograd or Dushanbe Federation President ???
Pathetic celebration s , Real Damascus was the capital of the Umayyads ,
then the zionists french handed it over to this fraudster Shia regime family who curse all the Ummayds
ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anubiyyah ALA Di Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah ALF Aruq AL Umar ibn AL AK Haṭṭāb Ibn Nufayl - ALQ Ittatun ALJ Und e AL Adamishq Siege Year 634 - Month August - Day 21st to Year 634 - Month September Day 19th.
i smell sectarianism , by the way when did they do that , first pesident of independent syria was Shukri al-Quwatli who was a sunni muslim from a sunni familyPathetic celebration s , Real Damascus was the capital of the Umayyads , then the zionists french handed it over to this fraudster Shia regime family who curse all the Ummayds
i smell sectarianism , by the way when did they do that , first pesident of independent syria was Shukri al-Quwatli who was a sunni muslim from a sunni family
second one was Husni al-Za'im who was Kurdish after that Hashim al-Atassi that his father was a sunni religious figure and grand father grand mufti of homs then come Fawzi Selu and adwisor to two Saudi king and a sunni then Adib Shishakli , again a military man and sunni them again Hashim al-atassi , then again Shukri alquwatli .
and this end first independent Syrian republic after that we had Gamal Abde Nasser which i'm certain was not shia . so please can you elaborate more on your claim
Curse this Killer of innocent women and children.
His punishment is with Allah
ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anubiyyah ALA Di Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah ALF Aruq AL Umar ibn AL AK Haṭṭāb Ibn Nufayl - ALQ Ittatun ALJ Und e AL Adamishq Siege Year 634 - Month August - Day 21st to Year 634 - Month September Day 19th.
Byzan Yazd have even done enough corruption !!!
don't knew he was not shia and here the claime was made that they syria handed over by zio-french to shias ?AL Mamlaka AL Misriyyah AL Usra AL ALawiyyah AL Hidiviyet AL Mahmoudiyyah AL Usmaniyyah !!! Sultan Shukri al-Quwatli had strong relations with ALM Isriyyah !!!
Why do you keep posting utter nonsense? It can’t be dyslexia, I tried googling your shit randomly —Who has hosted Slavonic Tsar Petrograd or Dushanbe Federation President ???