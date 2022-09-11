What's new

Assad celebrates 57th birthday

Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Hindustani78 said:
Who has hosted Slavonic Tsar Petrograd or Dushanbe Federation President ???
18216479_2038968933098547_4531793951291330800_o.jpg
 
kingQamaR

Sep 14, 2017
Pathetic celebration s , Real Damascus was the capital of the Umayyads , then the zionists french handed it over to this fraudster Shia regime family who curse all the Ummayds
 
Hindustani78

Hindustani78

Apr 8, 2014
kingQamaR said:
Pathetic celebration s , Real Damascus was the capital of the Umayyads ,
ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anubiyyah ALA Di Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah ALF Aruq AL Umar ibn AL AK Haṭṭāb Ibn Nufayl - ALQ Ittatun ALJ Und e AL Adamishq Siege Year 634 - Month August - Day 21st to Year 634 - Month September Day 19th.

ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anbiyyah Attaym - Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah Attiq Abdullah ibn Uthman Abi Quhafa left this world on Year 634 - Month August Day 23rd.



kingQamaR said:
then the zionists french handed it over to this fraudster Shia regime family who curse all the Ummayds
Byzan Yazd have even done enough corruption !!!
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Hindustani78 said:
ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anubiyyah ALA Di Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah ALF Aruq AL Umar ibn AL AK Haṭṭāb Ibn Nufayl - ALQ Ittatun ALJ Und e AL Adamishq Siege Year 634 - Month August - Day 21st to Year 634 - Month September Day 19th.

ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anbiyyah Attaym - Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah Attiq Abdullah ibn Uthman Abi Quhafa left this world on Year 634 - Month August Day 23rd.
1662996568689.png
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Jan 11, 2012
kingQamaR said:
Pathetic celebration s , Real Damascus was the capital of the Umayyads , then the zionists french handed it over to this fraudster Shia regime family who curse all the Ummayds
i smell sectarianism , by the way when did they do that , first pesident of independent syria was Shukri al-Quwatli who was a sunni muslim from a sunni family
second one was Husni al-Za'im who was Kurdish after that Hashim al-Atassi that his father was a sunni religious figure and grand father grand mufti of homs then come Fawzi Selu and adwisor to two Saudi king and a sunni then Adib Shishakli , again a military man and sunni them again Hashim al-atassi , then again Shukri alquwatli .
and this end first independent Syrian republic after that we had Gamal Abde Nasser which i'm certain was not shia . so please can you elaborate more on your claim
 
Hindustani78

Hindustani78

Apr 8, 2014
Hack-Hook said:
i smell sectarianism , by the way when did they do that , first pesident of independent syria was Shukri al-Quwatli who was a sunni muslim from a sunni family
AL Mamlaka AL Misriyyah AL Usra AL ALawiyyah AL Hidiviyet AL Mahmoudiyyah AL Usmaniyyah !!! Sultan Shukri al-Quwatli had strong relations with ALM Isriyyah !!!

800px-Flag_of_Muhammad_Ali.svg.png



Hack-Hook said:
second one was Husni al-Za'im who was Kurdish after that Hashim al-Atassi that his father was a sunni religious figure and grand father grand mufti of homs then come Fawzi Selu and adwisor to two Saudi king and a sunni then Adib Shishakli , again a military man and sunni them again Hashim al-atassi , then again Shukri alquwatli .
Arab Tribes !!!

Hack-Hook said:
and this end first independent Syrian republic after that we had Gamal Abde Nasser which i'm certain was not shia . so please can you elaborate more on your claim
I am getting what you are up to !!!

[SSG]Q266 said:
Curse this Killer of innocent women and children.
His punishment is with Allah
Many Western Military Powers - Military Formation Soldiers as well as Safavid Naziri - Military Network Soldiers have committed War Crimes during the invasion of Parts of Iraq and AL Shaam !!!
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Hindustani78 said:
ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anubiyyah ALA Di Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah ALF Aruq AL Umar ibn AL AK Haṭṭāb Ibn Nufayl - ALQ Ittatun ALJ Und e AL Adamishq Siege Year 634 - Month August - Day 21st to Year 634 - Month September Day 19th.

ALH e Ad Va ALH Ind Att Eh Az Ibun - AL Ad Deen AL Is La Um - ALE Umrattun e Urriyyah - AL Mintaqatun ALE Umrattun AL Khātam AL Anbiyā AL Ar Rasul e Allah AL Ar Rabbul AL Ameen - ALM Ahdiyyah ALaS Hiyyatun Shah ALA Sultan AL Ar Raisun AL Muhammad AL Hashimiyyah ALE Umrattun ALM AL Ad Deenah ALM Una Wara Va ALM Ak Kah ALM Uk Arramah - AL Hilafa AL Fatimiyyah AL Hassaniyyah AL Hussainiyyah ALH Anifiyyah - Arr As Adun AL Abas e Ad - ALQ Ur e Esh ALB Anbiyyah Attaym - Sultan Shiekh Arraisun Ish Ah Attiq Abdullah ibn Uthman Abi Quhafa left this world on Year 634 - Month August Day 23rd.





Byzan Yazd have even done enough corruption !!!
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Jan 11, 2012
Hindustani78 said:
AL Mamlaka AL Misriyyah AL Usra AL ALawiyyah AL Hidiviyet AL Mahmoudiyyah AL Usmaniyyah !!! Sultan Shukri al-Quwatli had strong relations with ALM Isriyyah !!!
don't knew he was not shia and here the claime was made that they syria handed over by zio-french to shias ?
 
L

LakeHawk180

Feb 21, 2022
Hindustani78 said:
Who has hosted Slavonic Tsar Petrograd or Dushanbe Federation President ???
Why do you keep posting utter nonsense? It can’t be dyslexia, I tried googling your shit randomly —

“Dushanbe Federation” - Are you talking about the Tajikistan Football Federation? And why? It’s really annoying having to scroll through your letter salad in any thread.
 

