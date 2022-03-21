What's new

ASPİLSAN lithium-ion battery production facility

Aspilsan's Kayseri lithium ion battery facility opened its doors to the press of first phase of the cylindrical and prismatic lithium ion battery production line for the defense industry and robotics fields.
Europe's first cylindrical lithium-ion battery production is carried out in this facility. In the first place, it is aimed to produce approximately 22 million batteries per year. Aspilsan products will be in a competitive position compared to equivalent brands in terms of lower operating temperature and higher discharge rate. When the facility reaches full capacity, it will begin to meet the needs of the telecommunication, robotic systems, energy storage systems and automotive industry. The second phase, which is under construction, mostly targets the electric cars market. Cells to be produced for the automotive industry will be turned into batteries in the same facility and presented to the market. The official opening of the facility will take place in MAY.
 
