ASPİLSAN Enerji Among the First Companies for Turkey’s First Green Hydrogen Installation

A cooperation protocol was signed for “Green Hydrogen Installation”, planned to be constructed in Bandırma district of Balıkesir, on 15 February with a ceremony by South Marmara Development Agency (GMKA), ASPİLSAN Enerji, Enerjisa Üretim, Eti Maden, and TÜBİTAK MAM.The ceremony was attended by Dr. Çetin Ali Dönmez, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, Secretary General at GMKA, Ferhat Özsoy, General Manager at ASPİLSAN Enerji, İhsan Erbil Bayçöl, CEO at Enerjisa Üretim, Serkan Keleşer, General Manager at Eti Maden and Prof. Dr. Ahmet Yozgatlıgil, Vice President at TÜBİTAK MAM.The planned Bandırma Energy Base will belong to Enerjisa Üretim and produce green hydrogen. Hydrogen generated using renewable energies is named “Green Hydrogen” in the literature.