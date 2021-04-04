What's new

Aspen Pharma (Durban) - 500m doses of vaccine for African Union

South Africa Aspen pharma group is tooling to get the J&J vaccine production going for the African Union and for South Africa; this comes after AstraZeneca vaccine failed to yield immunity against SA variant that also claimed life of Tanzanian President.

Johnson & Johnson pledges 400M single-dose COVID-19 vaccines to African Union

Johnson & Johnson will provide 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, with plans to start deploying 220 million in the third quarter. That's in addition to the 500 million doses J&J aims to distribute to lower-income countries via the World Health Organization's COVAX facility.
Aspen says J&J vaccine production plans on track

The deal will see the company fill and package vials of J&J’s vaccine at its sterile plant in Port Elizabeth.
Aspen Pharmacare to Deliver J&J Vaccines in Next Three Months - BNN Bloomberg

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. will supply the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson within the next three months, putting Africa’s biggest drugmaker “right up front of producing this vaccine globally,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Saad said.
300 million doses/year and double it if required.
 
