Aspen Pharma (Durban) - 500m doses of vaccine for African Union

Johnson & Johnson pledges 400M single-dose COVID-19 vaccines to African Union Johnson & Johnson will provide 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, with plans to start deploying 220 million in the third quarter. That's in addition to the 500 million doses J&J aims to distribute to lower-income countries via the World Health Organization's COVAX facility.

Aspen says J&J vaccine production plans on track The deal will see the company fill and package vials of J&J’s vaccine at its sterile plant in Port Elizabeth.

Aspen Pharmacare to Deliver J&J Vaccines in Next Three Months - BNN Bloomberg Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. will supply the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson within the next three months, putting Africa’s biggest drugmaker “right up front of producing this vaccine globally,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Saad said.

South Africa Aspen pharma group is tooling to get the J&J vaccine production going for the African Union and for South Africa; this comes after AstraZeneca vaccine failed to yield immunity against SA variant that also claimed life of Tanzanian President.300 million doses/year and double it if required.