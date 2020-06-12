ASML cut the price of EUV lithography machine to China's market!

December 12, 2021Dutch firm ASML, one of Europe’s hottest stocks, is working on a new version of its extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, which will be used to carve patterns onto pieces of silicon that make up the world’s most advanced chips....The company’s current EUV machine is used by TSMC, Samsung, and Intel to make chips that end up in the latest computers and smartphones. But there’s a new version of the EUV machine in the pipeline, called High NA, that could allow chip makers to build even more sophisticated chips to power the next generation of electronic devices. NA stands for numerical aperture.