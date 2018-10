According to a damming report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, politically well connected plutocrats got more than Rs: 250 billion of their public funded debts written off.The most shocking revelation in the report is that the renowned human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir, the former President Supreme Court Bar Association, and her husband Tahir Jahangir had a Rs: 50 million debt written off by PPP Govt which they had taken from the banks for their Hala Spinning Mills.Link: https://nation.com.pk/25-Feb-2013/s...ion-claims-rs87b-loans-waived-off-in-38-years