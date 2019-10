hi ,



ask me anything regarding investing, trading, crypto currencies , etc .



i invest ,trade in stocks, cryptos, some real estate here and there



i believe there is a lack of awareness among people regarding financial education and investing in general .



no universities( not even harvard) teach real financial education and investing strategies , which i believe is a must study if you want to achieve financial independence. ( my goal)



more so , mainstream media will never tell you the inside working , real knowledge of financial industry





ask me anything , post a question, and i will answer to the best of knowledge and experience ( im a person who has made and lost his OWN money , LOL ) , and as they say , experience is the best teacher , so im open to share it with you guys so you dont make the same mistakes i did !

