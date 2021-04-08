Ask Google or Siri: Who is the most powerful doctor in the word?

alex pitters
Answer: Interestingly, Bill Gates.
Try it!
Since the keywords used in the query also appear in the headline of a Politico article titled “Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates,” which was published in 2017. That’s why, the Microsoft founder is listed as the top-ranking answer (even in snippet-results) of the Google search.
Explained here: https://insiderpaper.com/who-is-the-most-powerful-doctor-in-the-world-bill-gates/
