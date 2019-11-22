What's new

Asim Saleem Bajwa decides to step down as premier's aide on information

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
455
1
822
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In a bombshell development, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced on Thursday he has decided to step down from his position as the premier's aide.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=3044814438963199

In a conversation with Geo News show host Shahzeb Khanzada, Lt Gen Bajwa said he would hand in his resignation to the prime minister tomorrow and would request him to relieve him of his duties as his aide.

He said that he will continue his work as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Lt Gen Bajwa said that the premier’s priority is CPEC "and I believe as well that this project is the country’s future".

“I hope that the prime minister will allow me to concentrate all my focus on CPEC," he added.

www.geo.tv

Asim Saleem Bajwa decides to step down as premier's aide on information

Lt Gen Bajwa says that he will continue his work as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
truthfollower Asim Saleem Bajwa Social & Current Events 1
A Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa debunks all allegations against him Strategic & Foreign Affairs 13
R What is the "Evidence" of "Corruption" Against Retired General Asim Saleem Bajwa? CPEC 0
xyx007 Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa CPEC 1
Pakistan Ka Beta Mansehra-Thakot Expressway opened for traffic - Asim Saleem Bajwa Infrastructure & Development 1
zeroboy Asim Saleem Bajwa First Speech as Chairman CPEC Authority Political Videos 3
zeroboy PM Imran Khan meets newly-appointed Information minister Shibli Faraz, SAPM Asim Saleem Bajwa Political Videos 5
A Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa appointed as head of CPEC authority Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
A Govt decides to appoint Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa as chairman CPEC authority Pakistan Army 82
Morpheus Asim Bajwa to Publicly Clarify Reports on His Assets: Shibli Faraz Pakistani Siasat 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top