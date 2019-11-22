Asim Saleem Bajwa decides to step down as premier's aide on information

In a bombshell development, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced on Thursday he has decided to step down from his position as the premier's aide.

In a conversation with Geo News show host Shahzeb Khanzada, Lt Gen Bajwa said he would hand in his resignation to the prime minister tomorrow and would request him to relieve him of his duties as his aide.



He said that he will continue his work as Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.



Lt Gen Bajwa said that the premier’s priority is CPEC "and I believe as well that this project is the country’s future".



“I hope that the prime minister will allow me to concentrate all my focus on CPEC," he added.