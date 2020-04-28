What's new

Asim Bajwa's Family business

Journalist Ahmed Noorani has said that in his investigative report about the assets of former DG ISPR Asim Saleem Bajwa's family, he has presented the facts instead of accusing him. Noorani in an interview with DW. He said that Mr. Bajwa has been encouraging investment in Pakistan but his own family was busy in building a business empire worth millions of dollars abroad.
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1706125749538254
 
This has already been debunked yesterday, but looks like the mods deleted the thread.

Anyway let me put some facts

1. Total value of this Business Empire = $39Mil, which is peanuts for corrupt.
2. The business empire is about 133 Papa Jones pizza stores.
3. Asim Bajwa had 2 brothers who are doctors working in the US since 1990s. A third brother moved in 2002. That is also the year that they bought their first pizza store.
4. To open a Papa Jones Pizza store you need to invest appox $300K, in the west as long as you have 20% deposit the rest you can a loan. so 20% of 300k is 60k, which is not alot of money for a couple of doctors to save up in 12 yrs.
5. So their business grew from 2 stores in 2002 to now 133 stores in 2020. so Business value grew from initial $0.6 Mil to $39 Mil in 18 years. Corrupt people make this much money in a year if not less.

Year-wise Addition of Restaurant Franchises by the Bajwa Family - Facts Focus

Here is the detail of year-wise addition of Restaurant Franchises of Papa John’s Pizza and Dairy Queen in United States, UAE and Canada and the estimated investment on them. Year Number of Franchises Added Location Estimated Investment 2001 0 – – 2002 2 Ohio, US $0.6 Million 2003 0 – – 2004 3...
factfocus.com factfocus.com
6. The flaws in the report, no tax returns, no profit/loss statements, no bank account details, no money transactions. These are all essential when trying to prove any wrong doings.
7. This Ahmed Noorani is a jang/jew propagandist so called journo. He has been busted multiple times for publishing fake news. His most famous fake news was when he published that the courts have decided to discharge the case against Nawaj in Panama which was published a day before the judgement was announced in which Nawaj was convicted. So i would not take anything seriously that comes out of this guys mouth.
 
Gen Bajwa can earn billions of $s if he can kill CPEC from inside like the way Sherifs, Zardaris, Bhuttos were killing Pak from inside (at the behest of their Imperialist and Hindu masters), not by running Papa Jones pizza runs....
 
Bogus story.

Malik Bajwa posted a video busting this Indian propaganda.
In short, Bajwa brothers who live in US started buying food chains in 2001. There was no CPEC in 2001. No one cared about Asim Bajwa in 2001.

DW should interview Major Gaurav Arya who in July scripted this story on his YT channel Defensive Offence. Read this tweet by Waqas Ahmed who is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder.
Ahmed Noorani plagiarized everything Major Gaurav Arya said in July and created a website, FactFocus, and then published Major Gaurav Arya's propaganda on FactFocus a month later in August. You can't find anything about FactFocus prior to August. Their twitter account, their website, all the content is from August.

Even Indians on Twitter are taunting Ahmed Noorani that they scripted this propaganda in July
 
No news about his assets or his family was out when he was dg ispr. Nobody cared about his cars and shares after his retirement. But once he became CPEC committee chairman, all of a sudden, he becomes the most corrupt person in the country. Is he the real target or is the entire institution alongwith CPEC in the Cross hairs of these social media crusaders?
 
That guy shamelessly copied from Indian state's undeclared official propaganda channel. I mean, the SUV story atleast looked genuine and could be true as many people in Pakistan do that but this pizza franchise theory is ludicrous.
 
