Asim Bajwa's Family business

Year-wise Addition of Restaurant Franchises by the Bajwa Family - Facts Focus Here is the detail of year-wise addition of Restaurant Franchises of Papa John’s Pizza and Dairy Queen in United States, UAE and Canada and the estimated investment on them. Year Number of Franchises Added Location Estimated Investment 2001 0 – – 2002 2 Ohio, US $0.6 Million 2003 0 – – 2004 3...

This has already been debunked yesterday, but looks like the mods deleted the thread.Anyway let me put some facts1. Total value of this Business Empire = $39Mil, which is peanuts for corrupt.2. The business empire is about 133 Papa Jones pizza stores.3. Asim Bajwa had 2 brothers who are doctors working in the US since 1990s. A third brother moved in 2002. That is also the year that they bought their first pizza store.4. To open a Papa Jones Pizza store you need to invest appox $300K, in the west as long as you have 20% deposit the rest you can a loan. so 20% of 300k is 60k, which is not alot of money for a couple of doctors to save up in 12 yrs.5. So their business grew from 2 stores in 2002 to now 133 stores in 2020. so Business value grew from initial $0.6 Mil to $39 Mil in 18 years. Corrupt people make this much money in a year if not less.6. The flaws in the report, no tax returns, no profit/loss statements, no bank account details, no money transactions. These are all essential when trying to prove any wrong doings.7. This Ahmed Noorani is a jang/jew propagandist so called journo. He has been busted multiple times for publishing fake news. His most famous fake news was when he published that the courts have decided to discharge the case against Nawaj in Panama which was published a day before the judgement was announced in which Nawaj was convicted. So i would not take anything seriously that comes out of this guys mouth.