Asim Bajwa to Publicly Clarify Reports on His Assets: Shibli Faraz

Faraz took to Twitter to reflect on his conversation with SAPM Asim Bajwa:
An anti-army journalist, formerly associated with the Jang group, had broken the story on a lesser-known website, alleging that the former DG ISPR was hiding his assets when he filed a disclosure ahead of taking oath as a SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. Asim , the other hand, had rejected the report calling it ‘malicious propaganda’ against him and his family.
Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi
Faraz took to Twitter to reflect on his conversation with SAPM Asim Bajwa:
I have just spoken to Asim Bajwa. He will explain in detail the news about his assets in a few days.
Last week, SAPM Bajwa was accused of having a business empire across four countries in the name of his sons and wife.میری عاصم باجوہ صاحب سے ابھی بات ھوئی ھے ۔ وھ تفصیل سے چند دنوں میں اپنے اثاثوں کے متعلق خبروں کی وضاحت کریں گے
— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 31, 2020
An anti-army journalist, formerly associated with the Jang group, had broken the story on a lesser-known website, alleging that the former DG ISPR was hiding his assets when he filed a disclosure ahead of taking oath as a SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. Asim , the other hand, had rejected the report calling it ‘malicious propaganda’ against him and his family.
It is noteworthy that Senator Shibli Faraz’s statement is the first official response from the government with regards to allegations on Asim Bajwa, which came days after the said story was published and widely circulated on social media.A malicious propaganda story published on an unknown site, against me and my family, (just uploaded on social media)is strongly rebutted
— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 27, 2020
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, has said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Lt.
