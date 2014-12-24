What's new

Asim Bajwa to Publicly Clarify Reports on His Assets: Shibli Faraz

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,661
-1
3,196
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Asim Bajwa to Publicly Clarify Reports on His Assets: Shibli Faraz
Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, has said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Lt. Gen. (retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa will soon issue a clarification on news reports regarding his assets.
Faraz took to Twitter to reflect on his conversation with SAPM Asim Bajwa:


I have just spoken to Asim Bajwa. He will explain in detail the news about his assets in a few days.
Click to expand...
میری عاصم باجوہ صاحب سے ابھی بات ھوئی ھے ۔ وھ تفصیل سے چند دنوں میں اپنے اثاثوں کے متعلق خبروں کی وضاحت کریں گے
— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 31, 2020
Click to expand...
Last week, SAPM Bajwa was accused of having a business empire across four countries in the name of his sons and wife.
An anti-army journalist, formerly associated with the Jang group, had broken the story on a lesser-known website, alleging that the former DG ISPR was hiding his assets when he filed a disclosure ahead of taking oath as a SAPM on Information and Broadcasting. Asim , the other hand, had rejected the report calling it ‘malicious propaganda’ against him and his family.
A malicious propaganda story published on an unknown site, against me and my family, (just uploaded on social media)is strongly rebutted
— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 27, 2020
Click to expand...
It is noteworthy that Senator Shibli Faraz’s statement is the first official response from the government with regards to allegations on Asim Bajwa, which came days after the said story was published and widely circulated on social media.

propakistani.pk

Asim Bajwa to Publicly Clarify Reports on His Assets: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, has said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Lt.
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
---------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
khawaja07 There was no threat Alert of Army Public School Peshawar - General Asim Bajwa (ISPR) Pakistani Siasat 18
Clutch 'Accountability will not affect CPEC': Maryam Nawaz asks Asim Bajwa to face allegations: Corrupt PML looking for NRO CPEC 4
H 'Accountability will not affect CPEC': Maryam Nawaz asks Asim Bajwa to face allegations Pakistani Siasat 0
xyx007 Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa CPEC 1
Path-Finder A comprehensive look at the allegations against Asim Bajwa CPEC 9
R Is CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Bajwa Guilty as Alleged? CPEC 26
S Financial close of Thar Block-2 power plant by Sept end, says Asim Bajwa Infrastructure & Development 25
Pakistan Ka Beta Mansehra-Thakot Expressway opened for traffic - Asim Saleem Bajwa Infrastructure & Development 1
GlobalVillageSpace SEZs, roads, motorways & energy projects under CPEC to change fate of country: Asim Bajwa CPEC 11
Morpheus Bidding process for CPEC western route underway, says Asim Bajwa CPEC 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top