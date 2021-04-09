What's new

Asim Ahmed named new chairman of FBR

Asim Ahmed FBR Chairman

Asim Ahmed named new chairman of FBR
Abdul Qadir On Apr 9, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided on Friday to appoint Asim Ahmed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported.
Sources having knowledge of the matter said the federal cabinet gave approval for his appointment. Asim Ahmed, who is from the Inland Revenue group, is currently serving as Member Information Technology (IT).
Ahmed will be replacing the incumbent head of the tax collecting body, Javed Ghani who is to retire on April 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in July 2020 removed Nausheen Javed from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson and appointed Javed Ghani in her place.
“The federal government has been pleased to assign additional charge of the post of chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, to Mr. Muhammad Javed Ghani,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division had said.
Ghani was a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service and posted as a member of the FBR when he was appointed the chairman of the tax collection body.
Asim Ahmed named new chairman of FBR

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided on Friday to appoint Asim Ahmed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Is this a joke? It means dinosaur Shaukat Tareen has been handpicked by establishment as well for finance minister? Are we going to get another boom and bust cycle before 2023 elections?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380241054243389445
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380374132236292096

Are we going to get another boom and bust cycle before 2023 elections?
That boom and bust cycle is largely political and not technical. Governments have 5 years. They try to fix the economy in first 3 years but barely manage get things gripped before the next election cycle looms.

Now our awaam is dumb as fcuk with goldfish memory. At 3 years into the 5 year cycle as a ruler you know they will throw you out in 24 months because of food inflation, energy inflation, fuel inflation etc. No point in telling them the joys of structural fixing of the economy and that it will take time/pain. Patience is not a virtue.

So given this reality governments then throw economic caution to the winds and go on a spending splurge. This entails subsidies etc. Comes election time the economy is ready to sink again. So the cycle continues.

This is exactly where the PTI government is now. If they don't start chucking money around they will lose. I think they got rid of Hafiz Sheikh so they can now start spending for next elections.
 
This is exactly where the PTI government is now. If they don't start chucking money around they will lose. I think they got rid of Hafiz Sheikh so they can now start spending for next elections.
So this is why dinosaur Shaukat Tareen is brought in as finance minister? Hammad Azhar out?
 
Is this a joke? It means dinosaur Shaukat Tareen has been handpicked by establishment as well for finance minister? Are we going to get another boom and bust cycle before 2023 elections?
What's a joke and what exactly is the connection between this appointment and your claim of Shaukat Tareen being appointed as Finance Minister per 'Establishment wishes'?
 
Well FBR chairman was going to retire so a new replacement was a given, from IT is encouraging.

I will be disappointed if Shaukat Tareen is made the finance minister. He is definitely not PTI choice, given who is promoting him tells a lot.

Anyways as long as you don't manipulate currency, your economy will grow naturally. It is the perfect natural barrier.

Along with the fiscal discipline in place and SBP autonomy which is already in practice.

With these two points economy is safe. There will be no artificial booms.


My vote goes to Hammad Azhar.

With Tareen you will get low interest rates (that's what I see coming in future), SBP has already hinted no major change in interest rate. Let's see how it plays out.
 
Maybe Shaukat Tareen is a competent person because he left the Zardari govt with deep frustration and corruption.
Competent lol?
C060C6CE-1626-4820-8723-B79EF70E093E.jpeg

What's a joke and what exactly is the connection between this appointment and your claim of Shaukat Tareen being appointed as Finance Minister per 'Establishment wishes'?
Check Kamran Khan tweats. How did he know about chairman FBR appointment 24 hours in advance? He also predicts Shaukat Tareen as Finance Minister.
With Tareen you will get low interest rates
That's what he wanted in the interview. Another boom and bust cycle. That's why I'm so worried.
 
Congratz to both tarin. Finance tarin is picked by establishment. Loot sale.
Sorry - I don't buy this BS.

The responsibility for any appointment or decision is with Imran Khan and the PTI (or whichever government is in charge). If they are being forced to make decisions by the establishment, then Imran Khan needs to state that publicly and resign.

Whether PMLN, PPP or PTI - either resign or accept responsibility for your decisions instead of blaming the Establishment.

Enough of BS excuses for politicians.
 
He is basically in to renegotiate with imf. He has experience in doing that. Generally there was discontent with imf conditions with recent negotiations.
So govt wants loose monetary policy? Less taxes? How is this going to bring sustainable growth. This is exactly the kind of mistakes past govts made. After a successful imf stabilization program, they went right in for another boom and bust cycle.
 
I think all, Sheikh Hafi, Tareen, Azhar are competent people. Your missing the point. The issue is not lack of technical expertise. The issue is the political strength of doing the right thing. As I pointed out earlier about the bust/boom cycles. The problem this government has like others is what does it do -

  • make right economic decisions.
  • then stick with them despite making the voters hostile
  • then lose the elections in two years.
  • over the long term consolidate/fix economy
  • providing next government picks up/follows on which is unlikely

  • or throw prudence to the winds and spend, spend, spend boom
  • pleasing the public
  • having chance to win next elections
  • go bust
 
Sorry - I don't buy this BS.

The responsibility for any appointment or decision is with Imran Khan and the PTI (or whichever government is in charge). If they are being forced to make decisions by the establishment, then Imran Khan needs to state that publicly and resign.

Whether PMLN, PPP or PTI - either resign or accept responsibility for your decisions instead of blaming the Establishment.

Enough of BS excuses for politicians.
What billshit? Pti had decided to made hafeez shaikh FM but establishment supported gilani and hafeez lost. Then Pti appointed hammad azhar but again decision took by someone else. Jahaz tarin is now launched by them to put pressure on IK. I agree IK should show guts and resign from the government.
 
So govt wants loose monetary policy? Less taxes? How is this going to bring sustainable growth. This is exactly the kind of mistakes past govts made. After a successful imf stabilization program, they went right in for another boom and bust cycle.
Nope bro you are confusing 2 different things.

As long as rupee is market based and SBP is not used as money machine there will be no boom and bust going forward. There is no intention of doing that. We are safe on that side.

Basically loose monetary policy will promote growth but inflation has to be kept in mind (-ve interest rate increases liquidity).

The decisions government is taking goes against what imf proposed. Petroleum levy is continuously reduced for 2-3 months, stands at just 12Rs. -ve interest rate is also against imf programme (currently we have a very balanced approach with interest rates broadly aligned with core inflation).

Tareen negotiated 11.2b imf programme after musharaf left. He resigned because of differences with ppp. If he is brought, will be because of imf as many are not happy with imf conditions.
 
