Asim Ahmed named new chairman of FBR

That boom and bust cycle is largely political and not technical. Governments have 5 years. They try to fix the economy in first 3 years but barely manage get things gripped before the next election cycle looms.Now our awaam is dumb as fcuk with goldfish memory. At 3 years into the 5 year cycle as a ruler you know they will throw you out in 24 months because of food inflation, energy inflation, fuel inflation etc. No point in telling them the joys of structural fixing of the economy and that it will take time/pain. Patience is not a virtue.So given this reality governments then throw economic caution to the winds and go on a spending splurge. This entails subsidies etc. Comes election time the economy is ready to sink again. So the cycle continues.This is exactly where the PTI government is now. If they don't start chucking money around they will lose. I think they got rid of Hafiz Sheikh so they can now start spending for next elections.