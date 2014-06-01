What's new

Asif Zardari says Yousuf Raza Gilani got less than expected votes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the victory of PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani in Senate elections from Islamabad seat by five votes was less than the expectation.

“I was expecting more votes for Yousuf Raza Gilani,” Asif Zardari said after the PDM’s candidate secured five more votes in the polls than their strength, defeating the ruling coalition’s candidate, Hafeez Shaikh.

The PPPP President said that they should have won by 20 votes.

Responding to an announcement from Bilawal Bhutto regarding elevating the newly elected Senator from Islamabad as the upper house’s chairman, Asif Zardari said that the final decision in this regard would be made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that some people had approached him, however, he asked his men to show them the door.

He further said that he was in a better condition as his medical treatment is ongoing.
 
