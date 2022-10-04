Asif Zardari in critical condition

With Sharifs politics taking a huge hit in CP and Zardari dying on us - interesting times ahead



Sindh can either go with ethno nationalist parties or with PTI - their complaint with PTI is that it doesn't represent the Sindhi people, and the party except for the leader is made of up Pukhtuns and Urdu speakers with little Sindhi representation- PTI needs to take a look at this



or else Sindh can turn away from federal parties entirely



although army in politics is the only constant that remains, this also needs to be fixed and their political role needs to end