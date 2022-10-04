What's new

Asif Zardari in critical condition

newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
12,067
-28
12,482
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SaadH said:
Has more lives than Rasputin...won't die that easy and even if he does, has three baby snakes running around ready take over the mantel.
Click to expand...
i doubt that queer boy can continue without his harmi daddy! AZ understands in pk you need bastrds faujis in your pocket and he pays these bastards well
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,789
54
25,003
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why don't they go to the much famed NICVD or any other of the million hospitals jin kay subah sham yeh govt of Sindh kay paisay say TV par ad chalatay hain?

Not good enough you crook?
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,650
6
10,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
With Sharifs politics taking a huge hit in CP and Zardari dying on us - interesting times ahead

Sindh can either go with ethno nationalist parties or with PTI - their complaint with PTI is that it doesn't represent the Sindhi people, and the party except for the leader is made of up Pukhtuns and Urdu speakers with little Sindhi representation- PTI needs to take a look at this

or else Sindh can turn away from federal parties entirely

although army in politics is the only constant that remains, this also needs to be fixed and their political role needs to end
 
Last edited:
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
358
0
419
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
akramishaqkhan said:
Death the final arbiter for all of us.
Click to expand...
Would have loved to see some justice done though, sir.

It's a tragedy that when a common white man in the west is wronged,
He can say, "I'll see you in court", because he is confident he will get justice.

Whereas, in the land of the pure,
We can only say, "Allah dekh rha he"

fitpOsitive said:
Kahan gai teri dolat zerdari.
Click to expand...
to his haram nasal. that's all he cares about. it's not like he cares about aakhirat. if he did, he wouldn't have done all he did.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 7, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari hospitalized after condition worsens
2
Replies
28
Views
588
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asif Zardari decides to camp in Lahore amid rumors of govt change in Punjab
2
Replies
26
Views
483
villageidiot
V
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan
2
Replies
20
Views
616
SaadH
S
HAIDER
Barring ‘1-2 exceptions’, all past military appointments on merit: Khawaja Asif
Replies
1
Views
119
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Miftah Ismail defends petrol price hike after strong backlash from Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari
Replies
14
Views
374
JackTheRipper
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom