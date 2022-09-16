What's new

Asif Zardari decides to camp in Lahore amid rumors of govt change in Punjab

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,038
19
26,238
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
He will meet important political players
1663340146641.png

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has decided to camp in Lahore, sources reported to SAMAA TV.

The move by Zardari – known as the ‘guru of reconciliation’ – has come amid rumors of another change of government in Punjab.

Sources said that Zardari will reach Lahore next week, and he is likely to camp in there for a long period.

The ex-president will meet important political players during his stay in the provincial capital.

Along with it, he will also meet officials of PPP organizations to revive the party in the province.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Asif Zardari decides to camp in Lahore amid rumors of govt change in Punjab

He will meet important political players
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,426
10
28,517
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
He will meet important political players
View attachment 879778
Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has decided to camp in Lahore, sources reported to SAMAA TV.

The move by Zardari – known as the ‘guru of reconciliation’ – has come amid rumors of another change of government in Punjab.

Sources said that Zardari will reach Lahore next week, and he is likely to camp in there for a long period.

The ex-president will meet important political players during his stay in the provincial capital.

Along with it, he will also meet officials of PPP organizations to revive the party in the province.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Asif Zardari decides to camp in Lahore amid rumors of govt change in Punjab

He will meet important political players
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
Well, his own province is underwater and he is busy in politics ... Anyway, Sama/Aleem Khan is always in action ...
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,100
9
22,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Oh, Bhaijan this ruthless M... won't spare anyone from PTI in Sindh. Remember he did not even spare his brother in laws.
Click to expand...
He isn't already? Look what is happening with Haleem Adil Sheikh. PTI has been too passive and one reason is CH Pervaiz. Otherwise under kia hota is harami ko Abbi tak to tabayat set ho Jati.
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
196
0
241
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Oh, Bhaijan this ruthless M... won't spare anyone from PTI in Sindh. Remember he did not even spare his brother in laws.
Click to expand...
and then his benefactors will get him released immediately because otherwise putting zardari in jail is akin to threatening Sindh ke huqooq

PakCan said:
Every dog has its day. Some days turn into years but in the end, the dog will meet his fate. What he has done is not forgotten, let’s see how it plays out.
Click to expand...
All I want to see is that these dogs don't die out peacefully. This generation i.e. fazlu, zardari, nawaj, SS are made an example and their next generation is put behind bars until they cough up the dirty money and then their citizenship forever revoked and them exiled into the their real home countries i.e. UK, UAE but penniless.
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,038
19
26,238
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
IceCold said:
Otherwise under kia hota is harami ko Abbi tak to tabayat set ho Jati.
Click to expand...
He did come under the hammer once when his tongue was cut by a family friend and now a senator.
1663342017832.png


villageidiot said:
putting zardari in jail is akin to threatening Sindh ke huqooq
Click to expand...
Sindhis hate Punjabis, the PPP blackmails the EST by saying we have them under our control so don't bother us.
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
196
0
241
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maea said:
Well ****. Last time I visited lahore, the air was unbreathable. Now it must be poisonous.
Click to expand...
Side effects of breathing air in zardari's presence include your neck swelling to the extent that any halal bite does not go down and you'll have to resost to haram only. Damage becomes permanent if you do not remove yourself from his vicinity immediately, which you should and immediately surround yourself with pious men, maybe go on a chilla with the tableeghi jamat for 40 days and you'll recover.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
He did come under the hammer once when his tongue was cut by a family friend and now a senator.
View attachment 879804


Sindhis hate Punjabis, the PPP blackmails the EST by saying we have them under our control so don't bother us.
Click to expand...
precisely. he has the neutrals by the balls. and the only leader in the forseeable future who has a remote chance to break his curse over sindh is IK. Would you agree?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,038
19
26,238
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
he has the neutrals by the balls. and the only leader in the forseeable future who has a remote chance to break his curse over sindh is IK. Would you agree?
Click to expand...
Unfortunately no, Ik is banking on all those politicians that have no standing now, in the past they have changed many parties. In Karachi, I think he has made MQM redundant.

Bilal. said:
Lol classic PMLN psy ops on the forum.
Click to expand...
I think you need to read news from both sides. Pmlq MPAs are divided and are not happy with PE.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zardari says institutions, govt must show their writ over 'power-hungry' Imran Khan
2
Replies
20
Views
587
SaadH
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
More than 50% PML-Q Punjab MPAs in contact with Chaudhry Shujaat: sources
Replies
0
Views
103
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
NAB names Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani in Toshakhana reference
Replies
8
Views
351
jamesisi
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies
Replies
5
Views
339
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to complete its constitutional term, PM and allies decide
Replies
4
Views
278
imadul
imadul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom