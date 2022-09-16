Asif Zardari decides to camp in Lahore amid rumors of govt change in Punjab

Maea said: Well ****. Last time I visited lahore, the air was unbreathable. Now it must be poisonous. Click to expand...

Sindhis hate Punjabis, the PPP blackmails the EST by saying we have them under our control so don't bother us. He did come under the hammer once when his tongue was cut by a family friend and now a senator.

Side effects of breathing air in zardari's presence include your neck swelling to the extent that any halal bite does not go down and you'll have to resost to haram only. Damage becomes permanent if you do not remove yourself from his vicinity immediately, which you should and immediately surround yourself with pious men, maybe go on a chilla with the tableeghi jamat for 40 days and you'll recover.precisely. he has the neutrals by the balls. and the only leader in the forseeable future who has a remote chance to break his curse over sindh is IK. Would you agree?