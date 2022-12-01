What's new

Asif Ali Zardari confirms PDM's plan to file no-trust motion in Punjab, KP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
13,328
20
28,024
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Zardari says early general elections in the country are neither good for the PTI nor the democracy​

1669910319380.png

The multi-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to file a motion of no-confidence in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Thursday.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former president said that they would contest elections if PTI manages to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies. “We shall see how many MPAs can the PTI get elected.”


He added that they would continue to play the role of the opposition if the assemblies are not dissolved.

Zardari also reiterated that holding early general elections in the country is neither good for the PTI nor the democracy.

The statement comes amid news reports that several PTI lawmakers in Punjab, according to sources, have advised the party's chairman, Imran Khan, against dissolving the provincial assembly immediately.

The lawmakers also advised the PTI chief not to immediately dissolve the assembly, citing the ongoing development projects in their constituencies, the sources said.

Khan called off his long march towards Islamabad last week announcing quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party's leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of assemblies in both provinces but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

www.thenews.com.pk

Asif Ali Zardari confirms PDM's plan to file no-trust motion in Punjab, KP

The multi-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to file a motion of no-confidence in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Shehbaz asks Zardari to help ‘reclaim Punjab’
Replies
2
Views
83
newb3e
newb3e
ghazi52
PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly
Replies
8
Views
434
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI divided over early dissolution of assemblies
Replies
0
Views
1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In jibe at Imran, Bilawal says institution's apoliticism irked 'puppet' politicians
Replies
5
Views
112
python-000
python-000
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah hints at six-month delay in NA polls
Replies
10
Views
234
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom