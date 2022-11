Asiatic Confederation proposal by Obaidullah Sindhi

Ubaid-Allah Sindhi is among those very few political thinkersand activists of the twentieth-century India who were initiallyassociated with the traditional theological seminaries but theirpolitical vision was marked by liberalism and openmindedness.He established a non-communal political party—Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party in 1924 in order to translate hispolitical ideals into practice. The Party Constitution envisagedthe idea of a unique form of confederal form of government forthe country. It also presented an outline of a socio-economicorder which was derived from a reconciliation of Socialistideals with the Quran and Shah Wali-Allahi thought. However,he is among one of the least understood and oftenmisinterpreted Muslim thinkers of India. Thus, there is a needto appreciate and reevaluate the political modernism in histhought and vision.Key-words: Ubaid-Allah Sindhi, Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party, The Constitutionof the Federated Republics of India, Confederalism, SocialismUbaid-Allah Sindhi (1872-1944) of Deoband School is among those very fewpolitical thinkers and activists who were trained in traditional madrassahs ortheological seminaries, but had a thorough understanding of theircontemporary political and economic ideologies, and were endowed with adeep vision and tremendous political foresight. Unlike most of his fellow ulamaor scholars and political leaders of Deoband School, he was receptive tomodernism, though in a selective manner. It is for this very reason that he hasbeen hailed as ‘the most broad-minded Muslim scholar of South Asia afterShah Wali-Allah of Delhi’ by Said Ahmad Akbarabadi, an illustrious pupil ofSindhi and a renowned scholar of Islam (see introduction in Aslam, n.d., p.10). He was not only an exponent of the religious and political thought of ShahWali-Allah of Delhi (1703-1762), Sindhi was himself a profound thinker, anactivist and a revolutionary. Amid the reactionary environment of madrassahswhere he was trained, he was the first religious and political thinker of thetwentieth century who was able to break away from traditionalism, andembraced the various aspects of modernity, including political modernity.♣ Author is Assistant Professor Department of History, Quaid-i-Azam niversity,Islamabad - PakistanTanvir Anjum160Unlike his contemporary ulama, he believed that the political system of thePious Caliphate could not be revived in modern times, since the Caliphate wassuitable for its coeval social and political environment. Therefore, for solvingthe political problems of India, he suggested a modern political system.In order to translate his political ideals in reality, Ubaid-Allah Sindhiestablished a political party with the name Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party in1924, in which he envisaged the idea of a unique form of confederal form ofgovernment for the country. Nevertheless, he is among one of the leastunderstood and often misinterpreted Muslim scholars of India. His politicalideas and schemes have been evaluated and interpreted by the Muslimnationalist historians in an unsympathetic manner. In fact, the Muslimnationalist historiographical tradition tends to eulogize the efforts of only thoseMuslim leaders who struggled for the creation of Pakistan, while ignoringthose who held political views opposed to the ideology of All India MuslimLeague. In the Muslim nationalist historiographical tradition, which forms adominant discourse in the country, at least in the textbooks of history andPakistan Studies, Sindhi’s political modernism has not been adequatelyappreciated. Such a treatment of Sindhi’s political philosophy and vision callsfor a reevaluation of his political ideals.1. Political Biography of Ubaid-Allah Sindhi: A Brief OverviewBorn in a Sikh family in District Sialkot in 1872, Ubaid-Allah Sindhi (alsospelled as Ubayd Allah or Ubaidullah) got converted to Islam from Sikhism byhis own choice during his schooldays in Jampur, District Dera Ghazi Khan. Hespent some time in the madrassahs of Bharchundi Sharif (three kilometersfrom the city of Daharki, District Ghotki, Sindh) and Dinpur Sharif (DistrictRahim Yar Khan, Punjab). He became a disciple of Saiyyid al-Arifin HafizMuhammad Siddiq of Bharchundi Sharif in District Sukkur, though later hereceived spiritual guidance and training from others as well. (Moizuddin, 1988,pp. 199-201). He joined the renowned theological seminary of Dar al-Ulum atDeoband (a town in northwestern UP) in 1889, and became a pupil of eminentscholars such as Mahmud Hasan (d. 1920), popularly known as Shaykh alHind,and Rashid Ahmad Gangohi (d. 1905). There he acquired profoundknowledge of Arabic language, tafsir (exegesis of the Quran), hadith(traditions of the Holy Prophet, PBUH), fiqh (Muslim law or jurisprudence),falsafah (philosophy) and mantaq (logic). In addition, he also got acquaintedwith the writings of the renowned Sufi-scholar of Delhi, Shah Wali-Allah, andMuhammad Qasim Nanawtavi (d. 1880), one of the founders of the DeobandSchool, which had a lasting impression on his thought.Deoband was started in 1867 as an apolitical religious institution, but laterunder the leadership of Mahmud Hasan, its graduates started politicalactivism, and some of them played a very important role in Muslim politics.A Voice from the Margins161Ubaid-Allah Sindhi started his political career in 1908 when he was made thesecretary of an association of Deoband graduates—Jamiat al-Ansar (Societyof Helpers) in Deoband founded by Mahmud Hasan. (Minault, 1982, pp. 28-29). However, Peter Hardy is of the view that Sindhi himself founded Jamiatal-Ansar in 1910 which aimed at a greater fraternity between the alumni ofDeoband and Aligarh Schools. (Hardy, 1972, p. 181). It had an apoliticalcharacter. Soon, Sindhi’s views generated controversy in some circles ofDeoband. As circumstances grew unfavorable for him due to his consequentopposition, he decided to leave Deoband in 1913. Mahmud Hasan sent him toDelhi where he founded another institution named Nazarat al-Ma’arif alQuraniyyawith the aim of equipping the Western-educated Muslims withreligious knowledge. Its patrons were Nawab Viqar al-Mulk (1841-1917),Hakim Ajmal Khan (1864-1927) and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari (1880-1936).Soon it became a platform for political debates. Here Sindhi was introduced toMuhammad Ali Jauhar (1878-1931) and Abul Kalam Azad (1888-1958) by Dr.Ansari. So it was during 1913-15 that Sindhi became politically active andcame in contact with the Muslim political leaders. (Minault, 1982, p. 30).In coming years, Sindhi developed a very close relationship with MahmudHasan, and that was why, in some circles of Deoband, the former came to beknown as ‘the brain of Shaykh al-Hind’. When during the World War I, theBritish Indian forces left India to fight on the Middle Eastern and Europeanfronts, the leading scholars of Deoband deemed the time ripe for liberatingIndia from the imperial yoke. Mahmud Hasan planned to persuade the frontiertribes to wage war against the British. For this reason, Sindhi was sent toKabul by him in 1915 in order to muster the support of the Afghan governmentand urge the ruler of Afghanistan to attack India to keep the British Armyoccupied on the frontier. The British government, on the other hand,pressurized the Afghan government to prevent him from political activities. Theattempt, nonetheless, could not become successful, and it is remembered inhistory as ‘Silk Letter Movement’ of 1916. (Qureshi, 1999, pp. 78-80; andMian, 1975). Consequently, Sindhi got imprisoned, and remained in the fort ofBadakhshan for some time.The failure of the Silk Letter Movement forced Sindhi to lead a life of exile formore than two decades, which proved very enlightening for him as hetravelled far and wide, and got acquainted with the international politics as wellas his contemporary political ideologies and economic orders. He spent thenext seven years (1915-22) in Afghanistan (Leghari, 1980), and later duringhis stay in Makkah, he recorded the experiences he had in Afghanistan in hispartial biography title Kabul Mein Sāt Sāl (Seven Years in Kabul), (Sindhi,1955). During these seven years, he closely worked with the Afghangovernment, which was under considerable influence of the British. Heexchanged views with many influential people and political leaders.Tanvir Anjum162During World War I, Kabul had become the ‘Switzerland of Asia’ where thepoliticians of various countries had assembled, making the city a hotbed ofinternational politics. It was here owing to his interaction with the Afghanpoliticians that his sentiments of Muslim brotherhood had begun to shake. Herealized that the existence of quam (nation) in geographical or territorialcontext was an objective reality. He soon became aware of the fact that theAfghans and the Indian Muslims constitute two separate nations, since each ofthem preferred not to work with the other as subordinate (Sarwar, 1967, p.30). Before leaving India, Sindhi had a heightened vigour for Muslim unity, buthis pan-Islamic dream began to fade when he was in Kabul where he realizedthat the Arabs, Turks and Afghans have their own interests and specific needs(Ansari, 1986, p. 517).Convinced of the futility of communal politics, Sindhi along with someassociates of the Ghadar Movement (Faruqi, 1963, pp. 59-60) and IndoGerman-TurkishMission, formed the Provisional Government of India in Kabulin December 1915. (The Hindi Association of the Pacific Coast, popularlyknown as Ghadar Party, was founded in California (USA) in April 1913, andorganized by a Hindu activist named Hardayal. Its spokesman was anewspaper named Ghadar, literally meaning treason, which began publishingin 1913. The Party had its branches all over the world, and its aim was toliberate India from the colonial yoke). Raja Mahendra Pratap (d. 1979) wasmade life president of the Provisional Government of India, MuhammadBarkat-Allah Bhopali (d. 1975) was appointed the Prime Minister, while UbaidAllahSindhi was entrusted with the portfolio of the Home Ministry (Pratap,1947, p. 51). This Provisional Government dealt directly with the AfghanGovernment, and also sent missions to the governments of Russia, Turkeyand Japan to seek their help for the freedom of India, but the missions failed toachieve the desired results (Shaikh, 1986, pp. 48-62). Sindhi’s collaborationwith a Hindu and the non-Muslim foreign governments bear ample testimonyto his liberal and non-communal outlook in political affairs. In fact, the ArabRevolt of 1916 against the Ottoman Empire had also given, in the words ofFaruqi, a “rude shock to Sindhi’s Islamism” (Faruqi, 1963, p. 57).In 1919, he established a para-military organization with the name of JundAllah or Junud-i Rabbaniyya (The Army/Armies of God; also translated as‘Muslim Salvation Army’). (Shaikh, 1986, pp. 47-48; see organizationalstructure in appendix A in Mian, 1975, pp. 363-66). He mustered support ofthe people, including the pirs who were enlisted and given high ranks in thearmy. Eventually, he became successful in raising an army of 100,000 againstthe British (Ansari, 1992, p. 81). However, the Afghan ruler, Amir Habib-AllahKhan (r. 1901-1919) urged him to seek the support of the Hindus for theliberation of India from the colonial yoke. Thus Sindhi joined Indian NationalCongress in 1919, and established an independent Congress Committee ofKabul in 1922, and himself became its president. Later, he got it affiliated withA Voice from the Margins163the Indian National Congress in the same year in its Gaya (Bihar) sessionthrough the efforts of Dr. Ansari (Moizuddin, 1988, pp. 203-4.) Thus, it becamethe first branch of the Congress to work outside India.From Kabul, he went to Moscow in 1922 and stayed there for eight months. Inthe opinion of Aziz Ahmad, in South Asia he was “the only political thinker ofany considerable caliber to come directly in contact with Russian communismat an early stage.” (Ahmad, 1967, p. 195). During this period, he closelyobserved the emergence of Soviet Russia from the ruins of Tsardom. He alsoobserved the revolutionary changes introduced by the Bolsheviks from closequarters. Moreover, he also studied the fundamental tenets of socialism.Sindhi later admitted that his study of socialism “enabled him to defend hisreligious movement, which was a branch of the philosophy of Shah Wali-Allah,against the onslaught of atheism and anti-religious trend of the time.” (Shaikh,1986, p. 127). He held discussions regarding Islam, socialism, and theircompatibility. He also met Chechren, the Russian Foreign Minister, andsought the assistance of Russia to oust the British from India.From Russia Sindhi went to Turkey in 1923 and stayed there for three years.During his stay in Istanbul, he carefully observed the emergence of modernsecular Turkey under the dynamic leadership of Mustafa Kamal Ataturk (1881-1938). He met a number of political leaders including Ismat Pasha, the PrimeMinister of Turkey. Sindhi shaped his political ideology during his eventful stayin Istanbul. There he founded Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party in 1924. He himselfbecame its president, whereas his close associate, Zafar Hasan Aibak wasmade its Secretary General. The present work is an analytical study of thispolitical party and its Constitution.In 1926, Sindhi left Turkey for Arabia, and spent the next thirteen years of hislife there. He spent these years in Makkah, studying and interpreting theteachings of the Quran in the light of Shah Wali-Allah’s works, particularly hismonumental book Hujjat al-Allah al-Balighah. He delivered lectures on theQuran and its exegesis, the Prophetic traditions or ahadith, and the teachingsof Shah Wali-Allah. Moreover, he also wrote some books and articles as well(ibid., pp. 193-95). He also reviewed the history of the Muslims, particularly ofIndia, with a critical look. Though his biographer Hajjan Shaikh claims thatduring these years, he remained aloof from politics, and did not take part inany political activity (ibid., p. 187), yet he formed another political party namedJamna Narbada Sind Sagar Party in 1939 (See the program of the party inAppendix I in ibid., pp. 265-71). He ultimately got convinced that Islamicrenaissance could only be brought by following the teachings of the great Sufischolarof Delhi.In 1939, he returned to India when the British Government permitted him to doso. In the words of Faruqi, during his sojourn abroad his ‘Islamist’ approach toTanvir Anjum164Indian politics was transformed into ‘nationalist-secularist’. He had left India asa firebrand agitator and an organizer of revolutionary activities; he came backas a thinker (ibid., p. 187). He spent the rest of his life in austerity andsimplicity, propagating the teachings of Shah Wali-Allah till his death in August1944 in Sindh. (For details see his autobiographical sketch, Sindhi, 1969, pp.403-9; and Sarwar, 1967, pp. 23-39). Ubaid-Allah Sindhi has been hailed asImam-i Inqalab or the ‘Leader of Revolution’ since his whole politicalphilosophy revolves around the ideas of change and revolution. In fact,wherever he went from Kabul, he witnessed revolutionary changes which hedeeply observed and analyzed with an open mind.Outside India, the revolutionary socialist ideas in the USSR, the liberal andprogressive views of Ataturk in Turkey, and the puritan revolution by Wahabisin Arabia helped him in shaping his philosophy of revolution. But above all, theShah Wali-Allahi thought served as a beacon and guiding light for him. Inshort, Ubaid-Allah Sindhi’s travels outside India greatly facilitated him incomprehending the changes and challenges all over the globe, and eventuallyreaching at a solution of the Indian problems. He came back to his countrywith a heightened vigour and force of argument, a deepened vision and insightand a fresh clarity of ideas. That is why, he is considered to be one of “themost interesting and romantic personalities of the group of early Indianrevolutionaries.” (See the views of G. S. Kalyanpur in Bombay Chronicle, June22, 1941, as quoted in Hajan, 1974, pp. 117-18).2. Establishment of Mahabharat Sarvrajia PartyIn order to translate his political ideals into reality, Ubaid-Allah Sindhi foundeda political party under the aegis of Congress Committee of Kabul in 1924 atIstanbul, which was known as Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party, also spelled asSwarajya Party (Aibak, n.d., p. 102). Its name may be translated as All IndiaPeople’s Republican Party. The Hindi term sarvrāj or swarāj has generallybeen translated as home-rule or self-government. Though the term was usedand popularized by M K Gandhi, it referred to a ‘disciplined rule from within’ inGandhian philosophy. Gandhi argued that the English terms independenceand freedom do not convey the meaning enshrined in the concept of swaraj,which means freedom with responsibility (Hardiman, 2003, p. 26). In fact,swaraj is a sacred term, derived from the Vedic literature, which refers to selfruleor self-restraint. It is a multi-dimensional concept with personal, national,political, social and economic connotations. In political sense, it means selfrule,a condition or a state where people are superior to political institutions,and power or authority is decentralized in society, which is not politicallydominated by any single group (Bharathi, 1995, p. 99).As far as the Hindi or Sanskrit nomenclature of Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party isconcerned, it reflects its non-communal character. As pointed out earlier,A Voice from the Margins165Sindhi’s pan-Islamic ideals and the dreams of Muslim brotherhood wereshattered when he travelled outside India, which led him to modify his sociopoliticalvision. The political vision he envisaged and political party he foundedpromised the Indians a rule with power shared by all classes, strata andsections of society irrespective of their caste, class, colour or creed.3. Proclamation of The Constitution of the Federated Republics of IndiaUbaid-Allah Sindhi drafted the Party’s constitution titled The Constitution of theFederated Republics of India, which envisaged his political and socioeconomicvision. It was initially drafted in Urdu and published from Istanbul in1924. (In the opinion of Hajan, it was published in 1922, whereas the correctdate seems to be 1924, mentioned by Razvi, when the Party was founded).(Hajan, 1974, p. 121; and Razvi, 1995, p. 112). When it was sent to India, itscopies were confiscated by the British Government. It was later translated inEnglish and Turkish languages in 1926. To avoid censorship, the English andTurkish translation was somewhat modified so that it might not be called anexact translation in juridical phraseology (Shaikh, 1986, p. 181, n. 36).According to this Constitution, the aims and objectives of Sindhi’s broaderprogram, as enunciated by his associate, Zafar Hasan Aibak, a retired Captainof Turkish Army, in his autobiography titled Ap Biti, were as follows (Aibak,n.d., pp. 101-2):1. Winning of complete independence for India;2. Establishment of a confederal form of government in liberated India;3. Safeguarding of Islam, the Muslims and other minorities living inIndia;4. Formation of a government in India dominated by the working class(peasantry, labour, and intelligentsia);5. Abolition of feudalism and capitalism from the country so that thepeople could not be deceived by the lures of Communism; and6. Establishment of an Asiatic Federation to counter imperialism andcolonialism.4. Main Clauses of the ConstitutionThe Constitution of the Federated Republics of India presents a clear pictureof the political and socio-economic ideals of Ubaid-Allah Sindhi. He rejectedthe idea of India as an indivisible single entity and the notion of creating asingle nationhood, which was advocated by the Indian nationalists. (See theTanvir Anjum166views of Sindhi in The Constitution of the Federated Republics of India, Eng.trans. Zafar Hasan Aibak, Istanbul, 1926, pp. 10-11 as quoted in Shaikh,1986, pp. 159-60). According to him, the Indian Sub-continent was,geographically speaking, quite naturally divided into three distinct zones:north-western, eastern and southern zones. He promulgated the idea ofdividing India into three such zones along linguistic and cultural lines. All threezones were thus to be declared as republics or democracies. The NorthwesternIndian Republic was to comprise of East Punjab, West Punjab, theFrontier Province, Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan and Gujarat. Similarly, theEastern and Southern Indian Republics were also to form two separaterepublics or democratic states. These three Republics were then to join a‘Central Government of the Federated Republics of India’. (Aibak, n.d., p.105). Thus, Sindhi’s Constitution envisaged a unique form of confederalism forthe country. But initially, he planned to limit the sphere of his political party tothe Indo-Gangetic plains. He selected the North-western India for his programand worked on it in greater detail (Hajan, 1974, pp. 122-23). The rest of thetwo Republics were to be divided along cultural and linguistic lines in the samemanner.In these Republics, the electoral system was to base on universal adultfranchise, i.e. all adult men and women were to be granted suffrage. But whatis interesting to note is that every social strata was to elect its ownrepresentatives for the Parliament according to its population. In this way, theParliaments or the Legislative Assemblies of the three Republics were to bedominated by peasantry, labour/manual workers and intelligentsia (thoseinvolved in mental labour), constituting the majority of the country’s population.Only such a form of government based on proportional representation could,in his opinion, safeguard the interests of working classes adequately (Aibak,n.d., p. 106).Ubaid-Allah Sindhi also laid down some cardinal economic and socio-politicalprinciples for the conduct of these Republics. These can be briefly summed upin the following (ibid., pp. 106-8):1. All public utilities were to be nationalized, i.e. to be taken over bythe state.2. Private ownership of movable and immovable property was to berestricted and property exceeding a prescribed limit was also tobe taken over by the state.3. Wealthy and affluent persons were to be excessively taxed whichcould go as high as 60% of their income.A Voice from the Margins1674. All big landholdings were to be nationalized and the feudalsystem was to be abolished. However, in Republics having aclear Muslim majority, landlords were to be forced to renouncethe ownership of their lands according to the decision taken bythe second Pious Caliph, Hazrat Omar (r. 634-44), and accordingto another verdict by Imam Abu Hanifah (699-767), absenteelandlordism or rent-farming was also to be abolished by force.These landlords would be permitted to work as agents of thegovernment.5. Every agriculturist family could retain that much land which itcould directly cultivate by itself.6. Usury or interest was to be completely abolished, and all olddebts of workers were to be written off. Arrangements would bemade for granting interest-free loans to the people in future.7. Labour unions were to run the nationalized industries, and theworkers were to be granted share from the profit.8. Free accommodation and medical facilities were to be providedto the workers.9. Education till middle standard was to be free and obligatory forevery child.10. International trade and commerce was to be placed in the handsof the Central Government, while the domestic commercialactivities were to fall in the jurisdiction of co-operative societies.However, the merchants and traders could become members ofthese societies.11. Every Republic was to declare its state religion which wasnecessarily to be the religion professed by its majority. But thereligion should not contradict the cardinal economic and socialprinciples of the party program mentioned above.12. The three Republics were not to be responsible for their foreignaffairs, defense and international trade and commerce whichwere to be controlled by the Central Government of theFederated Republics of India.13. It also envisioned the formation of an Asiatic Federation in futureto counter imperialism. Governments were to be established inTanvir Anjum168Asia along the lines of the above-mentioned principles. Moreover,Russia was also to be included in the Federation.Regarding the membership of the Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party, Sindhimaintained that anyone irrespective of caste, creed, colour, or gender couldbecome member of the party. However, what was mandatory for the memberswas to keep down their needs and comforts of life to the standard of anaverage cultivator in the country. Therefore, any property exceeding one’sneeds was to be transferred to the party (Hajan, 1974, p. 124). In the words ofSindhi: “Under our government, capitalist system may have no possibility ofrevival and out party programme may not be considered a vain display, or apolitical weapon.” (The Constitution of the Federated Republics of India, pp.10-11 as quoted in Shaikh, 1986, p. 161). It shows that he believed in creatinga certain level of economic equality among the people in the country, andthose who had active interest in politics and wished to be party members wererequired to sacrifice their possessions. Moreover, it was not merely equality ineconomic terms which Sindhi intended to create; it was social equality as wellwhich he idealized. For this reason, the Hindu volunteers of the Party wererequired to extend fraternal treatment to all Indians including theuntouchables, and consider them as equals (Hajan, 1974, p. 125).Sindhi also proposed the formation of six executive and legislative bodies: (1)The Volunteer Corps; (2) The Sarvrajia Conference; (3) The Sarvrajia WorkingCommittee; (4) The Mahabharat Sarvrajia Congress; (5) The MahabharatSarvrajia Central Committee; and (6) The Panchayats (invested with all thelegislative, financial and judicial powers). (Shaikh, 1986, pp. 174-75; andHajan, 1974, pp. 125-27). Since India had a multi-religious population and theHindus were in an over-whelming majority, he was particularly conscious ofthe Hindu sensitivities. Therefore, he proposed that cow slaughter should bebanned in areas having mixed population of Hindus and Muslims (Hajan,1974, p. 125) so that the people having multi-religious backgrounds could liveside by side in harmony and peace.6. Analysis of the Constitution in the Light of Sindhi’s Political VisionThe impact of the writings of Shah Wali-Allah on the political vision of UbaidAllahSindhi was tremendous. During the final phase of his life, he tried tophilosophize his theory of nationalism in terms of a special Muslim socialtheory derived from the writings of Shah Wali-Allah of Delhi (Faruqi, 1963, p.57). In his works, particularly Hujjat al-Allah al-Balighah, Shah Wali-Allah hadenunciated some socio-economic and political principles at length. To him, thebasis of capital generation should be effort and hard work, i.e. capital shouldnot be allowed to generate further capital without being effectively utilized. Heemphasized safeguarding the rights of peasantry, labour and intelligentsia.These people, according to Shah Wali-Allah, deserve prosperity and welfare.A Voice from the Margins169They should not be heavily taxed and their hours of work should also berestricted so that they could pay heed to their ethical and spiritual uplift.Wealth should not be allowed to accumulate in the hands of a section ofsociety. Gambling should be stopped. The capitalists who unduly tax andburden the peasantry and workers should be eliminated. The peasantry andworkers should be paid according to their labour, and their contract with theemployers should be bilaterally agreed upon. The terms of reference andconditions should not be dictated by the employers. Luxurious life style shouldbe eliminated, so that equality could reign supreme in the society (Mian, 1975,pp. 78-80). Regarding political structures, Shah Wali-Allah proposed theformation of an international bloc with autonomous but strong units (ibid., pp.81-82). In addition, according to him, it was the same fundamental truth whichunderlies all the world religions. Their religious leaders deserve esteembecause they all shared some basic principles, and the ultimate goal of theirsocial principles was the same (ibid., p. 82).After going through the details of the socio-economic principles enunciated byShah Wali-Allah, one can conclude that Ubaid-Allah Sindhi borrowed heavilyfrom them. In the opinion of Aziz Ahmad, much of the “basis of Sindhi’sconcept of an Islamic socialist theocracy is…derived piecemeal from WaliAllah”(Ahmad, 1967, p. 198). Sindhi elaborated the views of Shah Wali-Allahand translated them into a modern language in order to address thecontemporary problems. He attempted to present a unique blend ofnationalism and internationalism in his political philosophy. Moreover, it wasSindhi who first talked about an alternative system of parliamentary form ofgovernment, and envisaged a plan of the Federated Republics for India. Hisidea of creating a Federation of Indian Republics propounded in 1924 was anappropriate solution of the Indian problems keeping in view the contemporarypolitical realities. At that time, the Khilafat Movement had come to a close,shattering the hope of the Hindu-Muslim unity in political arena.Ubaid-Allah Sindhi’s real accomplishment lies in his novel alternative schemefor the composition of the Parliament or Legislative Assembly. To him, therepresentation in the Assembly was not to be based upon territorial electoralconstituencies. The masses, on the contrary, were to be professionallyrepresented, creating a majority of working class in the proposed Assembly. Infact, he advocated a system of proportional representation in the LegislativeAssemblies so that the peasantry, labour and intelligentsia could berepresented and have a say in the decision-making. However, unlike theMarxist ideology, which idealizes ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’, Sindhi wasready to give proportional representation to the landlords and capitalist aswell, but since they were few in numbers, the Legislative Assemblies heenvisaged was to be dominated by the peasantry, labour and intelligentsia,and not the landlords and capitalists. In fact, he wanted a “permanent systemof economy to be established which could save the masses (peasants,Tanvir Anjum170workers and the intelligentsia) from falling in debt and poverty and save thecountry also from foreign loans that could be detrimental to politicalindependence of the country.” (Zafar Hasan, The Mahabharat Sarvrajia Party,Istanbul, September 25, 1924, p. 29, as quoted in Razvi, 1995, p. 113). In fact,he believed in human dignity and equality, and opposed to any form of humanservitude. On one occasion, he argued that a human being could not be aservant of another; though one could help others (Moizuddin, 1988, p. 208).Ubaid-Allah Sindhi’s idea of socialized production in nationalized lands andindustries was sagaciously devised from the history of Muslim jurisprudence,though his critics maintain that it was inspired by the Communist ideology. HisConstitution essentially differs in character from the Manifesto of theCommunist Party. The latter envisaged the dictatorship of the proletariatexcluding all other sections and classes of society from power. Sindhi’s plan,however, gave due consideration to the moneyed classes—the landlords,industrialists and capitalists who constitute only a fraction of the society. Heproposed their representation in the government as well. Moreover, unlike thesocialist state, the profit earned from the production units (industries, etc.) wasnot to be taken up by the state, but to be shared by the whole working class.In the words of Aziz Ahmad (Ahmad, 1967 pp. 200-1):“The main difference between the communist and Islamic economicphilosophies, according to Sindhi, is that while both agree that theprocess of the distribution of wealth should be ‘from each according tohis ability’, Islam would prefer it to be ‘to each according to his need’rather than to ‘each according to his work’. In other words Sindhi wouldlike to see Islamic socialism on the lines of a western welfare state.”Regarding the question of Indian nationalism, Sindhi believed that India wasnot a single country having one single nation as maintained by the leaders ofthe Congress and Hindu Mahasabha. He attacked the myth of Indian unity andmaintained that India was the home of many nationalities. He considered thecultural and linguistic affinities to be the basis of a nation. Owing to these twounifying symbols, his concept of nationalism was essentially space-bound. Hewas mindful of the geographical realities defining the concept of a nation in theWestern thought.He believed that within the Muslim community, there were distinct groupshaving ethnic, cultural and linguistic differentiation. Thus, the MahabharatSarvrajia Party was the “first political organization which declared India amulti-national country…” (ibid., p. 114). As far as these cultural diversitieswere concerned, India resembled Europe where the English, French,Germans and Italians, etc. were considered different nations. He definednation as a collectivity of men united by ties of language and culture. But Indiacould not be divided into many petty states like the Balkan States (Sarwar,A Voice from the Margins1711967, p. 425). The only solution, according to him, was that every unit shouldbe granted freedom and autonomy, and the centre should bind them together.He asserted the fact that nations speaking different languages are forced tocreate a commonality by ideological unity which is sometimes provided byreligion and sometimes by an economic ideology, such as in Communism.Therefore, unity created by such a hegemonic ideological commonality cannotbe termed national; rather it is international in nature (ibid., p. 426). Theuniversality of Islam does not prevent splitting of states into national units butat the same time, every nation should consider itself a component of a widercommunity of human race (ibid., p. 436). Ubaid-Allah Sindhi also presented amodel for an Asiatic Federation, a secular regional bloc of like-mindedcountries agreeing to his proposed program. In fact, countering imperialismhad been one of the major goals of Sindhi’s political vision. He perceived it asa common threat to many weak countries of the world. The proposedformation of the Asiatic Federation was aimed at countering the imperialisticdesigns of the World powers, and it also reflects his belief in a supranationalistideology.In the opinion of Aziz Ahmad, Sindhi’s acceptance of composite nationalismas a political solution for the Indian problems was ‘far more restricted’ thanother Deoband leaders (Ahmad, 1967, p. 196). Sindhi’s approach wasaltogether different from the Indian Muslim nationalists like Abul Kalam Azadand Husain Ahmad Madani (d. 1957). To him, separate nation-states could notbe formed since the Indians were ethnically and linguistically very rich anddiverse. Therefore, to him, the only solution was the formation of an IndianFederation of autonomous Republics. The teachings of Islam, according tohim, do not stand in contradiction to the establishment of Muslim nation-statesall over the globe. Thus, he presented a blend of the communal and nationaliststances represented by the All India Muslim League and the Indian NationalCongress respectively. His program envisaged the formation of anautonomous Muslim state in North-western India within the Indian Federation.Sindhi also professed internationalism since he wished other countries to jointhe regional bloc after becoming autonomous units or federated republicsprofessing his socio-economic and political principles.According to Ubaid-Allah Sindhi, the central government was to be secular innature. The federating units or republics were allowed to declare their statereligions, but the Centre was not to be concerned with the matters of faith. TheCentre was not to interfere in the religious policies of the units, unless anduntil they contradict the cardinal socio-economic and political principles laiddown by the Sarvrajia Party. He was a broadminded and liberal Muslim thinkerwho was an ardent advocate of religious tolerance and co-existence. In hiswritings, he appreciated the religious policy of Mughal Emperor Akbar (b.1542-d. 1605). In Akbar’s era, he says, a bloody Shia-Sunni sectarian strifewas going on between the Persians and the Turks in the Middle East, whichTanvir Anjum172had even led to violent conflict and wars. Similarly, the contemporary Europehad become a war theatre where the Protestants and the Catholics were atdaggers drawn, fighting in the name of Christianity. However, on the contrary,the sixteenth-century India presented a peaceful picture. The seculargovernment of India under Akbar was not dominated by any religious group(Sarwar, 1967, pp. 436, 339-40); rather it presented a diverse religious mosaicwith different communities sharing power with the ruling house. Such views ofSindhi generated a lot of controversy (Akbarabadi, 1989, pp. 176-86).Ubaid-Allah Sindhi was a realist political thinker, and his pragmatic approachcan be best illustrated by his insistence that his fellow countrymen shouldadmit their defeat at the hands of the British, and acknowledge the fact thattheir way of living, cultural traditions and legal system had been underminedby the ideological onslaughts and the policies of the West. The old order, inhis opinion, could not be revived in the same form. One had to work for theestablishment of a new system. However, the spirit of the old order was to becaptured, which was the crux of the Quran and Islam, but the new order couldappear only in a new garb altogether (ibid., pp. 196-97). Thus, he held aninnovative and progressive approach towards the modern day problems ofcompatibility of the old and the new, or the tradition and modernity. Moreover,he believed that the Scientific and Industrial Revolutions in Europe would oneday inevitably culminate in the mental and spiritual progress of the West.Recognition and adoption of their material advancement by the Indians is theonly course open to them for their progressive march in human history (ibid.,pp. 69-70).In the first quarter of twentieth century, Syed Ameer Ali (d. 1928) and Dr.Muhammad Iqbal (d. 1938) stood as the champions of intellectual modernismin India. However, it was Ubaid-Allah Sindhi, the only religious thinkerassociated with a theological seminary or the traditional centre of Muslimlearning, who held a liberal and progressive approach towards thecontemporary political, social and religious problems. Although he wasbrought up and trained in a reactionary environment, he was successful inmanifesting a clear divergence from the traditional conservative path troddenby the South Asian ulama. Unmindful of the socio-political and economiconslaughts of the West, the ulama had focused all their energies against theBritish missionary activities. Sindhi exhorted the ulama retired in shells of theirhackneyed traditions to shun their hermit-like attitude which was characterizedby escapism. Sindhi urged them to courageously face the challenges ofrapidly changing modes of time and respond accordingly. As a true follower ofShah Wali-Allah, he tried his utmost to bridge the yawning gulf of differencesamong the people and reconcile the old and the new, the conventional and themodern. W.C. Smith considers him among those liberal Muslim leaders whoprovoked much ‘excitement and action’ among the people (Smith, 1957, p.64).A Voice from the Margins173Sindhi was a true follower of the intellectual modernism of Shah Wali-Allah. Hecriticized his contemporary ulama who insisted on reviving the Caliphate.Sindhi maintained that the political system of the Pious Caliphate could not berevived in contemporary times. The Pious Caliphate, suitable for its coevalsocial and political environment, could not necessarily be viable for thesubsequent ages. It was only in the light of the basic principles of the PiousCaliphate that new forms of ‘Quranic Governments’ could be evolved in future(Sarwar, 1967, p. 55). Sindhi also believed that the decision unanimouslytaken by majority of a party can be termed as Ijma (consensus of a majority ofreligious scholars) which can take place at all times. However, it should betaken on the condition that the party should uphold goodness and virtue, andbe working for the establishment of the Quranic rule (Sarwar, 1982, pp. 91-92).Ubaid-Allah Sindhi’s party program declared its dissociation with all panIslamicmovements. The party clearly proclaimed its inability to recognize anyinternational religious convention or any religio-political institution likeCaliphate or Khilafat (Sarwar, 1972, pp. 51-52). His views on the issue can becompared to those of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who argued that the Caliphatehad ended after the abdication of Imam Hasan (AS) in 660 after ruling for aperiod of less than six months, and the subsequent rulers of the Umayyad,Abbasid and Ottoman dynasties were mere kings, and not Caliphs (Amir,2000, p. 29), though they adopted high-sounding titles for themselves.Moreover, being an Islamic modernist, Sindhi did not despise the ideology ofMarxism unlike his contemporary ulama. He considered it as a commendableeffort aiming at the amelioration of humanity but he deemed Islam higher thanMarxism in many degrees (Sarwar, 1972, p. 196; see details on pp. 185-307).He was opposed to communalism and professed internationalism. For thisvery reason, he first wanted the Indian Muslims to resolve their differencesand then wished to see all Indians belonging to diverse creeds workingtogether hand in hand. He tried to evolve a synthesis by reconciling the tworival strands of Deoband and Aligarh, which represented traditionalism andmodernism respectively. He wanted the religious sections of the Muslimcommunity to work with the Western educated Muslims for solving theircommon problems. Similarly, he wished to see the Hindus and the Muslimsworking together in an atmosphere of harmony and peace. That was why hewas not ideologically opposed to the Indian National Congress whichprofessed non-communalism. However, he was critical of the Congressleadership and ‘Gandhism’, since Gandhi claimed both political and religiousleadership (Sarwar, 1967, p. 420; and Faruqi, 1963, p. 7). As mentionedearlier, Sindhi was the founder president of ‘Congress Committee Kabul’established in Kabul in 1922. Later, with the efforts of Dr. M. A. Ansari it gotaffiliated with the Indian National Congress. Thus, it became the first branch ofCongress founded outside India. However, after Sindhi’s return to India inTanvir Anjum1741939, he practically withdrew from the Congress politics, albeit he retained itsordinary membership (Sindhi, 1969, pp. 407-9; and Moizuddin, 1988, p. 207).His party program also embraced the ethical principle of non-violence, whichhe had admittedly borrowed from the Gandhian philosophy with profoundgratitude (Sindhi, 1969, p. 408), though he also promoted the doctrine of jihad,defining it as “[d]ynamic action aimed at a social and revolutionary end.”(Ahmad, 1967, p. 198).Sindhi himself claimed that he was the first Indian to present the idea todividing India in Kabul in 1916 (Aslam, n.d., pp. 60-61), but it has beenasserted that Sindhi’s Party program was not taken seriously by hiscontemporary political leaders, particularly those of Indian National Congress.The only exception was perhaps Lala Lajpat Rai (d. 1928), one of the foundersof Hindu Mahasaba, who after having inspiration from Sindhi’s plan, presentedhis own scheme of partition. Some of the Muslim leaders such as Dr.Muhammad Iqbal, and the Unionist leader, Sir Fazl-i-Husain (d. 1936) alsoappreciated Sindhi’s party program (see introduction in ibid., p. 11; andGhulam Mustafa Qasmi’s editorial of Al-Wali, Hyderabad, Sindh, October1970, p. 14, as cited in Razvi, 1995, pp. 118-19). Razvi argues that Sindhi wasthe first political leader to clearly present the idea of dividing India into severalstates or zones, and all the Muslim political thinkers who came after himdirectly or indirectly took inspiration from his Party’s Constitution. Razvi goeson to argue that the schemes for solving the political problems of Indiapresented by Hasrat Mohani (d. 1951) and the Cabinet Mission Plan hadsome features which bore resemblance with Sindhi’s Constitution of theFederated Republics of India (Razvi, 1995, pp. 120-21). The scheme ofcreating three zones in India presented by the Cabinet Mission in 1946 can bewell compared to his idea of creating federal units in the country. The threeBritish Cabinet members proposed the formation of an All-India UnionGovernment consisting of a three-section federation.As pointed out above, Ubaid-Allah Sindhi is one of the marginalized voices inSouth Asian political thought, as his political ideas and vision have not beenadequately understood and interpreted, particularly in the Muslim nationalisthistoriographical tradition. He has generally failed to find a favourable mentionin the writings of Muslim nationalist historians in Pakistan. For instance,according to I. H. Qureshi, he was “a total convert to the ideas of nationalismand socialism”, as his Constitution “bears the unmistakable stamp of thephilosophy of Moscow communism.” (Qureshi, 1972, p. 315). Qureshi sooncontradicts his own statement when he asserts that Sindhi “rejectedcommunism”. (Ibid., p. 316). As a matter of fact, to people like Sindhi,socialism was an effective tool that could be used in the nationalist struggleagainst the British. Like many other early Muslim socialists, he did not rejectIslam in favour of socialism; in fact, he tried to bring socialism within theframework of Islam, and make the two ideologies compatible to each otherA Voice from the Margins175(Ansari, 1986, p. 537; for details of other Indian Muslim socialists, see pp. 509-37). Moreover, he tried to reinterpret socialism in the light of the teachings ofShah Wali-Allah. His variant of socialism was not atheistic; it was theisticsocialism.Again, in the opinion of Qureshi, his scheme was “an outline for some kind ofUtopia in the Subcontinent…” (Qureshi, 1972, p. 316). Qureshi further assertsthat Sindhi was not a ‘revolutionary’, and he did not find any support from themasses as well (ibid., p. 318). He further states: “He was not taken seriouslyby any significant political group in the Subcontinent; he found neitheracceptance, nor did he provoke any opposition…[he was ] an eccentricvisionary” (ibid.) According to Said Ahmad Akbarabadi (d. 1985), one of therenowned pupils of Sindhi, his ideas and efforts could not produce desiredresults owing to two major reasons: (i) Sindhi’s speech and writings did notmatch his political and religious ideals; his writings were not very coherent andwell-argued; and (ii) the rigidity in his thought often led to harshness duringheated discussions with his fellows, which prevented the wider disseminationof his views (cited in Moizuddin, 1988, p. 209). In the opinion of Ayesha Jalal,he remained a voice on the margins, and he himself knew that very fewpeople understood his mission and philosophy. He remained outside themainstream politics in India represented by the two major political parties,Indian National Congress and All India Muslim League (Jalal, 2008, p. 225). Inthe words of another scholar, he was“much ahead of his time…. He ploughed a lonely furrow in the countryof his birth…. He combined too much and harmonized too much. Hewas drawn and attracted by widely diverse movements of thought. Buthe seems to have had a highly integrating faculty and a deep sense ofhistory.” (Khan, 2000, pp. 160-61).Sindhi is often accused of intellectual oscillation by his critics. They forget thatthinkers may have political ideas which evolve and develop over time, andthere is nothing inherently wrong with it. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal’s politicalthought was, for instance, also evolutionary. He was initially a champion ofIndian Nationalism, but then he became a Muslim Nationalist. In other words,he rejected territorial nationalism to embrace Muslim nationalism, which herejected to promote pan-Islamism. Soon he was convinced of theimpracticality of pan-Islamic ideals, and he started asserting that “Bolshevismplus God is almost identical with Islam”. It was only in the final phase of Iqbal's
life that his political thought was matured, when he rejected all the 'isms'
including democracy, capitalism, fascism, nationalism and socialism.
Therefore, it will be erroneous to present Iqbal as an Indian nationalist, or pan
Islamistor Communist. Similarly, Sindhi cannot be termed as a Communist or
a pan-Islamist. His political thought was evolutionary, like many other political
thinkers, and it should be understood as such.