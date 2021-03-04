AsianLivesMatter | Updates, News & Discussion

What's new

Beast

Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...
USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
 
SpaceMan18

SpaceMan18

Beast said:
Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...
USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
LMAO , white supremacy nation

Get out of your basement , more blacks are killed than Asians even hurt. In New York crimes always happen Asian or not. Maybe I guess you don't live in America you don't know nothing about and yet make $hitty claims about it.

Every other state I don't see Asians getting attacked , so idk what's with all this BS paranoia
 
B

Beast

SpaceMan18 said:
LMAO , white supremacy nation

Get out of your basement , more blacks are killed than Asians even hurt. In New York crimes always happen Asian or not. Maybe I guess you don't live in America you don't know nothing about and yet make $hitty claims about it.

Every other state I don't see Asians getting attacked , so idk what's with all this BS paranoia
You are living in denial. And that what makes asian even more dangerous living in US. Things will never improve for asian american.

I urge all asian american not to serve america. It would't paid to serve loyalty for this white supremacy country.
 
jaybird

jaybird

It's a fact anti-Asian crime are increasing in an alarming rate nationally in the U.S compared to the past
due to Covid and Trump. But obviously not so bad that is dangerous just walking down the streets.
 
waz

waz

Beast said:
Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...
USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
Disgusting coward, attacking an older gent.
What was his race? It's hard to tell.
There is a clear trend here i.e. street thugs attacking Asian folk, usually older men and women.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Most of the people doing this sort of thing aren’t even white. It has more to do with dumbass delinquents than anything else. Are the cases racially motivated? A lot of them are. But I don’t see any sort of white supremacist conspiracy here. As the Capitol Hill incident demonstrated the ultra right wing folks are more bark than bite.
 
jaybird

jaybird

waz said:
Disgusting coward, attacking an older gent.
What was his race? It's hard to tell.
There is a clear trend here i.e. street thugs attacking Asian folk, usually older men and women.
The media won't mention it. But if you don't want to be politically correct. Then Blacks are actually responsible for majority of the attacks and taunts against Asians in the U.S.

In this case, the attacker is light skin Black or Hispanic.

000000suspect.jpg
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Beast said:
USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
um..the perpetrator in the video looks black.

So far all the story links posted here on PDF by Chinese members pointing to violence on Asians due to "white racism" do not actually have white perpetrators. :coffee:
 
dbc

dbc

waz said:
Disgusting coward, attacking an older gent.
What was his race? It's hard to tell.
There is a clear trend here i.e. street thugs attacking Asian folk, usually older men and women.
A French man was attacked in Beijing by a sword wielding Chinese person. Are we to conclude China is unsafe for white people? June 2020, 39 elementary school students were knifed in Cangwu county in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Are we to conclude China is unsafe for children?

Negative rating for OP for claiming this was racially motivated by white supremacist when the perpetrator was not even white.
 
peagle

peagle

Beast said:
Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...
USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
America has a history filled with periods of hate, it should have learned its lessons by now.

During World War 2, it imprisoned its Japanese citizens,
a massive witch hunt against communism in the 1950s that destroyed lives,
extreme racism in the mid-twentieth century and still not fully resolved.
And, now it's the turn of the Chinese and anyone who looks Asian.

For a mature advanced country, this is sickening habitual behavior.
America should be setting an example, by showing the world, how people can co-exist peacefully.

Point taken @jaybird, still, personally I have higher hopes for American society, as a minority group in a European country, somehow it feels like if America gets it right, we living here should be OK, if not, to be honest, it is worrying.
 
waz

waz

dbc said:
A French man was attacked in Beijing by a sword wielding Chinese person. Are we to conclude China is unsafe for white people? June 2020, 39 elementary school students were knifed in Cangwu county in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Are we to conclude China is unsafe for children?

Negative rating for OP for claiming this was racially motivated by white supremacist when the perpetrator was not even white.
Nah that’s silly it’s got nothing to white ‘racists’. The attacks are being carried out by hood rats.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

waz said:
Disgusting coward, attacking an older gent.
What was his race? It's hard to tell.
There is a clear trend here i.e. street thugs attacking Asian folk, usually older men and women.
I believe the perpetrators of the attacks in San Francisco Chinatown were mostly Black (per CCTV footage), but they could have been (mostly were) robbery attempts.

Same in the rest of the US.

A lot of people in US (esp. lower class blacks) are out of work and need money.

It happens.
 
zectech

zectech

jaybird said:
The media won't mention it. But if you don't want to be politically correct. Then Blacks are actually responsible for majority of the attacks and taunts against Asians in the U.S.

In this case, the attacker is light skin Black or Hispanic.

Black on Asian crime was out of control before this. And the racism promoted in the zionazi media against the Chinese only made things exponentially worse.

Before it was robbery/other crimes against Asians and now the Asian elderly are being attacked for easy prey for media tolerated and promoted racism.
 

