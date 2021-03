AsianLivesMatter | Updates, News & Discussion

Beast said: Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...

USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time. USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time. Click to expand...

America has a history filled with periods of hate, it should have learned its lessons by now.During World War 2, it imprisoned its Japanese citizens,a massive witch hunt against communism in the 1950s that destroyed lives,extreme racism in the mid-twentieth century and still not fully resolved.And, now it's the turn of the Chinese and anyone who looks Asian.For a mature advanced country, this is sickening habitual behavior.America should be setting an example, by showing the world, how people can co-exist peacefully.Point taken @jaybird , still, personally I have higher hopes for American society, as a minority group in a European country, somehow it feels like if America gets it right, we living here should be OK, if not, to be honest, it is worrying.