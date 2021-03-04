AsianLivesMatter | Updates, News & Discussion

A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...
news.yahoo.com
USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
America has a history filled with periods of hate, it should have learned its lessons by now.
During World War 2, it imprisoned its Japanese citizens,
a massive witch hunt against communism in the 1950s that destroyed lives,
extreme racism in the mid-twentieth century and still not fully resolved.
And, now it's the turn of the Chinese and anyone who looks Asian.
For a mature advanced country, this is sickening habitual behavior.
America should be setting an example, by showing the world, how people can co-exist peacefully.
Point taken @jaybird
, still, personally I have higher hopes for American society, as a minority group in a European country, somehow it feels like if America gets it right, we living here should be OK, if not, to be honest, it is worrying.