What's new

Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,943
-7
5,072
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train
  • Homeless man charged with second-degree murder after shoving woman to her death beneath a Times Square subway train
  • Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic



A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City’s streets and trains.

The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station.

The 40-year-old female victim, a city resident police said was Asian, was waiting for a southbound R train around 9.40am when she was apparently shoved.
No other details about the victim’s identity was immediately known.

“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.


A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.

“He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed,” Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said, describing the earlier encounter. “She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”

Manhattan subway users were stunned and terrified as word of the latest subway system attack spread in its aftermath.

“Oh my goodness, it’s so scary,” said Ruby Meng, 30, a regular subway rider. “I’m so afraid of this. I just try to pay attention to my surroundings.”


Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial. Martial, who police said is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder.

Wilcox said Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole.

“He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented,” he said.
Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police statistics show major felonies in the subways have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership, making it difficult to compare.

And some recent attacks have received public attention and raised alarms. In September, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents on one day. Several riders were slashed and assaulted by a group of attackers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four separate stabbings – two of them fatal – happened within a few hours on a single subway line in February.


In recent months there have been several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and at Times Square.

Adams, who has been mayor for two weeks, has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.
“We want to continue to highlight how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” the mayor said Saturday. “To lose a New Yorker in this fashion will only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system.”

“Our recovery is dependent on the public safety in this city and in the subway system,” Adams said.
Under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, the city repeatedly said it was deploying more police to subways after attacks last year and pressure from transit officials. The agency that runs the subway system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, sped up work to install security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, finishing that project in September.

However, the city also has repeatedly faced complaints in recent years about heavy-handed policing in subways. Protests erupted, for example, after police were seen on bystander video handcuffing a woman they said was selling churros without a license at subway stations in 2019 and punching a Black teenager during a brawl on a subway platform that same year.
Six police officers were assigned to the station Saturday, authorities said.
Additional reporting by Tribune News Service

www.scmp.com

FBI agent charged with attempted murder in subway shooting

Eduardo Valdivia, who was off duty at the time, says he acted in self-defence when he wounded an unarmed train passenger.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,128
20
7,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I hope voters are allowed to change the bail laws, and the Manhattan DA is thrown out of office soon. If this isn’t dealt with soon, New York isn’t coming back, companies and productive people will leave New York permanently.
 
Last edited:
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,449
-6
2,541
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
Subways are damn scary places in the US. One got to be desperate to have to use them. If possible, drive yourself in an armored F-250 truck.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,128
20
7,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Stranagor said:
Subways are damn scary places in the US. One got to be desperate to have to use them. If possible, drive yourself in an armored F-250 truck.
Click to expand...
It ain’t that bad. We just need to help the mentally ill and drug addicts ASAP, as well as find a way to get the homeless off the streets and the number of potentially criminals will drop dramatically. Those that are left should have the book thrown at them for these kinds of crimes to dissuade others.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,943
-7
5,072
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
FuturePAF said:
I hope voters are allowed to change the bail laws, and the Manhattan DA is thrown out of office soon. If this isn’t dealt with soon, New York isn’t coming back, companies and productive people will leave New York permanently.
Click to expand...
They should take more action
 
Last edited:
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,449
-6
2,541
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
FuturePAF said:
It ain’t that bad. We just need to help the mentally ill and drug addicts ASAP, as well as find a way to get the homeless off the streets and the number of potentially criminals will drop dramatically. Those that are left should have the book thrown at them for these kinds of crimes to dissuade others.
Click to expand...
That's a tall order in itself.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,128
20
7,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Stranagor said:
That's a tall order in itself.
Click to expand...
In 1994 Mayor Guiliani did something similar and hopefully we will see the new mayor do something similar if there is any hope for the city to recovery (especially when we are expecting a major recession in the next 6-18 months due to what the FED is doing recently)
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,765
-1
9,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Titanium100 said:
Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train
  • Homeless man charged with second-degree murder after shoving woman to her death beneath a Times Square subway train
  • Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic



A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City’s streets and trains.

The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station.

The 40-year-old female victim, a city resident police said was Asian, was waiting for a southbound R train around 9.40am when she was apparently shoved.
No other details about the victim’s identity was immediately known.

“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.


A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.

“He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed,” Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said, describing the earlier encounter. “She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”

Manhattan subway users were stunned and terrified as word of the latest subway system attack spread in its aftermath.

“Oh my goodness, it’s so scary,” said Ruby Meng, 30, a regular subway rider. “I’m so afraid of this. I just try to pay attention to my surroundings.”


Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial. Martial, who police said is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder.

Wilcox said Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole.

“He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented,” he said.
Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police statistics show major felonies in the subways have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership, making it difficult to compare.

And some recent attacks have received public attention and raised alarms. In September, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents on one day. Several riders were slashed and assaulted by a group of attackers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four separate stabbings – two of them fatal – happened within a few hours on a single subway line in February.


In recent months there have been several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and at Times Square.

Adams, who has been mayor for two weeks, has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.
“We want to continue to highlight how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” the mayor said Saturday. “To lose a New Yorker in this fashion will only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system.”

“Our recovery is dependent on the public safety in this city and in the subway system,” Adams said.
Under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, the city repeatedly said it was deploying more police to subways after attacks last year and pressure from transit officials. The agency that runs the subway system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, sped up work to install security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, finishing that project in September.

However, the city also has repeatedly faced complaints in recent years about heavy-handed policing in subways. Protests erupted, for example, after police were seen on bystander video handcuffing a woman they said was selling churros without a license at subway stations in 2019 and punching a Black teenager during a brawl on a subway platform that same year.
Six police officers were assigned to the station Saturday, authorities said.
Additional reporting by Tribune News Service

www.scmp.com

FBI agent charged with attempted murder in subway shooting

Eduardo Valdivia, who was off duty at the time, says he acted in self-defence when he wounded an unarmed train passenger.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
Click to expand...
Wow horrible.

I hope the murderer is brought to justice.
 
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,449
-6
2,541
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
FuturePAF said:
In 1994 Mayor Guiliani did something similar and hopefully we will see the new mayor do something similar if there is any hope for the city to recovery (especially when we are expecting a major recession in the next 6-18 months due to what the FED is doing recently)
Click to expand...
I think at that time infrastructure was in better shape. US was enjoying good growth amidst digital boom. Country was not neatly divided into two hate thy neighbour groups, fairly stable, and psychologically saner.

Guilliani simply opened more cop shops, increased traffic, and clamped hard on gangs.

Today's problems are difficult and the society is different. Social psychology is as bad as the mood of a rheumatic horse going through a unicorn surgery.

Less than a revolution would not fix the broken everything.
 
Last edited:
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,065
0
4,710
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
I hope voters are allowed to change the bail laws, and the Manhattan DA is thrown out of office soon. If this isn’t dealt with soon, New York isn’t coming back, companies and productive people will leave New York permanently.
Click to expand...
In April I went to NY, and before that I pass through Washington, Atlanta , Charlotte compared to that certain parts of NY looks extremely dirty and creepy, Imagine that a Karachi wala saying this about NY lol
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,903
-5
84,238
Country
China
Location
China
One woman was pushed to death in Beijing's subway some 30 years ago, since then all subways in China installed screen doors, such tragedy was stopped once and for all. This is what a responsible government should do for the safety of its citizens.

 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
11,343
-23
17,625
Country
China
Location
Singapore
beijingwalker said:
One woman was pushed to death in Beijing's subway some 30 years ago, since then all subways in China installed screen doors, such tragedy was stopped once and for all. This is what a responsible government should do for the safety of its citizens.

Click to expand...
No no it's undemocratic to do that, it is badddd
 
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,449
-6
2,541
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
One woman was pushed to death in Beijing's subway some 30 years ago, since then all subways in China installed screen doors, such tragedy was stopped once and for all. This is what a responsible government should do for the safety of its citizens.

Click to expand...
More prison fence, instead of metro fence. I think US prison system is more profitable.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
582
0
585
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
One woman was pushed to death in Beijing's subway some 30 years ago, since then all subways in China installed screen doors, such tragedy was stopped once and for all. This is what a responsible government should do for the safety of its citizens.

Click to expand...
Now why would Americans want to kill their precious freedom by installing those commie screens for the pesky paupers who by the way are free to stop killing each others.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

I
Federal agencies are doing little about the rise in anti-Asian hate
Replies
1
Views
743
8888888888888
8
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
19K
Oldman1
O
F-22Raptor
Women of the CIA: The Hidden History of American Spycraft
Replies
0
Views
660
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
P
  • Locked
Homeless man blames NY subway victim for tragedy
Replies
2
Views
753
Korean
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom