  • Wednesday, February 26, 2020

"Asian Man Harassed, Assaulted And Humiliated By Racists In San Francisco"

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Omar Al-Deek, Feb 26, 2020 at 2:27 PM.

  Feb 26, 2020 at 2:27 PM
    Omar Al-Deek

    Omar Al-Deek

    Asian Man Harassed, Assaulted And Humiliated By Racists In San Francisco



    I want justice for this man!!!

    I want you to see what they did to this man.

    I have so much I am thinking but what I'm saying is: watch. this. video.

    What they do to this man..... this should not be allowed to happen and I believe this should not be ignored.

    Description:

    "AN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disturbing video showing an elderly man collecting cans in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood and then being assaulted and reduced to tears is gaining attention around the world. The video, originally posted to Instagram over the weekend, has since been deleted by the user but has been re-posted by others. Since being re-posted, it has received hundreds of thousands of views and comments calling for help"
     
  Feb 26, 2020 at 2:55 PM
    jamahir

    jamahir

    Sad to see this.

    Another thing. Why is it popular in USA to use F-words ??

    Yes. Justice should prevail.
     
  Feb 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM
    Omar Al-Deek

    Omar Al-Deek

    Rampant cultural degeneracy. However, I think rampant cussing may be more prevalent in some communities than others.
     
  Feb 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM
    Hallian_Khan

    Hallian_Khan

    A man got harrased in usa and everyone go nuts on the other hand whole muslim community getting harrased in india n no one gives flying F...
     
