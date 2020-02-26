Asian Man Harassed, Assaulted And Humiliated By Racists In San Francisco I want justice for this man!!! I want you to see what they did to this man. I have so much I am thinking but what I'm saying is: watch. this. video. What they do to this man..... this should not be allowed to happen and I believe this should not be ignored. Description: "AN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disturbing video showing an elderly man collecting cans in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood and then being assaulted and reduced to tears is gaining attention around the world. The video, originally posted to Instagram over the weekend, has since been deleted by the user but has been re-posted by others. Since being re-posted, it has received hundreds of thousands of views and comments calling for help"