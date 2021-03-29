What's new

Asian man gets choked out on NYC subway during a wave of Anti-Asian violence

Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
What I don't get is that why nobody ever tries to stop the bully/perpetrator in these kinda videos? Like seriously wtf...
 
gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

Nov 3, 2010
Damn...if i had the guts id do the same to white canadians here. Maybe snatch a wallet while im at it.

Too bad the cops in the white suburbs here have time on their hands so they would start a chase if i dared....
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Aug 19, 2017
gangsta_rap said:
Damn...if i had the guts id do the same to white canadians here. Maybe snatch a wallet while im at it.

Too bad the cops in the white suburbs here have time on their hands so they would start a chase if i dared....
Shut down White supremacy..this is your only chance for the next 100 years
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Jun 2, 2013
Valar. said:
What I don't get is that why nobody ever tries to stop the bully/perpetrator in these kinda videos? Like seriously wtf...
There is a psychological term for it that Escapes me at the moment.

Something to the effect that each individual thinks that someone else is going to do something, so in the end, nobody does anything
 
