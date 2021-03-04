What's new

Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,852
-37
53,867
Country
China
Location
China
news.yahoo.com

Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com

USA is unsafe for asian looking people. I urge all asian migrant or american born asian. Stop serving these evil white supremacy nation. It's a matter of time, u be the next victim and get murder in no time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom