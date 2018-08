Wang Jianjiahe Holds Off Li Bingjie For Inaugural 1500 Free Title At Asian Games



China got its 2018 Asian Games off with a 1-2 finish in the women’s 1500 free with Wang Jianjiahe and Li Bingjie winning gold and silver. Wang and Li were back and forth throughout the first 800 to which Wang pulled away and was nearly three full seconds ahead of Li. Li scratched and clawed her way back and almost caught Wang but the latter held on for a 15:53.68 while Li settled for silver at 15:53.80.



In the 2018 virtual world championships, Wang and Li are now third and fourth behind American Katie Ledecky and Italian Simona Quadarella. The bronze medal here went to Waka Kobori of Japan at 16:18.31.



Japan’s Yukimi Moriyama (16:34.23) finished fourth in the race.



This is also the first time the women’s 1500 free has been contested at the Asian Games so China will claim the inaugural gold medal in the now Olympic distance.