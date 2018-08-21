Asian Games 2018: Iran Medals

Wrestler Parviz Hadi Pockets Iran’s Third Gold: Asian Games TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Parviz Hadi snatched Iran’s third gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games on Monday. He claimed a gold medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg after defeating Chinese Deng Zhiwei 7-0 in the final match. Hadi defeated Indian Sumit Malik and Oleg Boltin from Kazakhstan by technical superiority in his first two matches. He also defeated Uzbek wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili 11-8 in semi-final. Iranian freestyle wrestlers Hassan Yazdani (86kg) and Alireza Karimi (97kg) had won two gold medals in the competition’s first day. The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines. These are the 18th edition of the quadrennial event.