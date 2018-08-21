/ Register

  Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Asian Games 2018: Iran Medals

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by 2800, Aug 21, 2018 at 1:23 AM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:23 AM
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Wrestler Parviz Hadi Pockets Iran’s Third Gold: Asian Games

    TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Parviz Hadi snatched Iran’s third gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games on Monday.

    [​IMG]
    He claimed a gold medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg after defeating Chinese Deng Zhiwei 7-0 in the final match.

    Hadi defeated Indian Sumit Malik and Oleg Boltin from Kazakhstan by technical superiority in his first two matches. He also defeated Uzbek wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili 11-8 in semi-final.

    Iranian freestyle wrestlers Hassan Yazdani (86kg) and Alireza Karimi (97kg) had won two gold medals in the competition’s first day.

    The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

    The athletes compete in 465 events across 40 sports and 67 disciplines.

    These are the 18th edition of the quadrennial event.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 1:57 AM
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:25 AM
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Asian Games: Alireza Karimi Wins Iran’s Second Gold
    TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi won Iran’s second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games on Sunday.

    [​IMG]

    In the men’s freestyle 97kg, the Iranian wrestler defeated Magomed Musaev from Kyrgyzstan 6-0 at the Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall to win the gold medal.

    Freestyle Hassan Yazdani had already won the first gold medal for Iran in the 86kg.

    Iranian Poomsae practitioners Koorosh Bakhtiyar and Marjan Salahshouri claimed two silver medals in the first day.

    Wrestler Reza Atri also claimed a bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 1:57 AM
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:27 AM
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Asian Games: Hassan Yazdani Takes First Gold for Iran

    TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Hassan Yazdani Cherati claimed Iran’s first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games on Sunday.


    [​IMG]

    Rio Olympics gold medalist Yazdani defeated Lebanese Domenic Abounader by technical superiority at the Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall.

    Iranian Poomsae practitioners Koorosh Bakhtiyar and Marjan Salahshouri had already won two silver medals in the first day.

    Wrestler Reza Atri also claimed a bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 1:56 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:30 AM
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Asian Games: Taekwondo Poomsae Practitioner Bakhtiyar Wins Iran’s 1st Silver

    TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Taekwondo poomsae practitioner Koorosh Bakhtiyar won Iran's first silver medal at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.

    [​IMG]

    The Iranian athlete lost to Kang Min-sung from South Korea in the final match at Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Plenary Hall.

    Poomsae, which requires taekwondo practitioners to demonstrate attacking and defense moves of the Korean martial art, is an official Asian Games medal discipline for the first time in Jakarta.

    In the final, where the athletes have to perform two sets of poomsae -- Kang's average score of 8.81 was enough to beat Bakhtiyar, who had 8.73.

    For the poomsae competition, the average score of two poomsae sets determines the winner.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 1:55 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:31 AM
    Tea addict

    Tea addict FULL MEMBER

    Hassan yazdani is the best wrestler alive.. Congratulations iran.. I think iran has chance in volleyball, basketball and some medal in weightlifting too right?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 21, 2018 at 1:39 AM
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Yeah Iran’s Volleyball and Basketball are one of top 2 in Asia and one of top 10 - 15 in the world.

    The last FIVB ranking: (Iran is ranked 8th)

    D5C30372-2EF6-4B90-901D-39A06B0D9469.jpeg

    In weightlifting Iran has few competitors in the world and [excluding China] Iran has no competitors in Asia.

    https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-producing-the-best-olympic-weightlifters.html



    ———————————————

    Iran’s Marjan Salahshouri Wins Silver at Asian Games

    TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Marjan Salahshouri of Iran claimed a silver medal in the women's individual Poomsae on Sunday at the Jakarta Convention Center, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex.

    [​IMG]
    Salahshouri lost to Indonesian taekwondo practitioner Defia Rosmaniar (due to premeditated Refereeing mistakes)

    Defia scored 8.690 points in the final, slightly higher than the 8.470 scored by Salahshouri.

    Taekwondo poomsae practitioner Koorosh Bakhtiyar had already seized Iran’s first medal, winning a silver in the Games.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 2:26 AM
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:09 AM
    Persian Gulf 1906

    Persian Gulf 1906 FULL MEMBER

    Snyder and Sadulaev would have something to say about that... but Yazdani is the best at 86kg for sure (and was the best at 74kg too)

    Weightlifting is Iran's best sport after wrestling, iran has 4 world/olympic champions competing in weightlifting in this competition, 3 of them have world records for their weights (Sohrab Moradi, Kianoush Rostami and Behdad Salimi), expect 3 gold medals (would be 4 but Moradi and Rostami are competing at the same weight for some reason)

    iran will also medal in basketball, judo, volleyball (they are ranked 8th in the world and 1st in asia), kabaddi (iran's men and women always win silver in this vs india lol), karate (have world level men and women competing), wushu (Mohammadseifi is a 4 time world champion), maybe rowing, already 3 medals in taekwondo and more sure to come, greco roman wrestling also, etc
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:13 AM
    Persian Gulf 1906

    Persian Gulf 1906 FULL MEMBER

    Iranian wrestlers and weightlifters should all be winning golds here, there is not much competition for them in Asia (some exceptions, but overall)
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 2:35 AM
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    B44DA0E3-3DA6-4FA9-ADAF-1B6158D797BD.jpeg

    1DFB3914-A771-4D48-8C5D-3294EBE974D2.jpeg
    Asian Games 2018: Iran Wins Medals in Wrestling, Taekwondo on First Day

    Iran’s team at the Asian Games of Jakarta bagged five colorful medals on Sunday, the first day of the games.

    Iran had one athlete in the finals of both men’s and women’s individual Poomsae: Koorosh Bakhtiari and Marjan Salahshoori who both took silver after losing the final matches.

    Kang Minsung of South Korea edged Bakhtiari and won gold for the men’s individual Poomsae while Salahshoori lost the final to Rosmaniar Defia from the host country. Bakhtiari and Salahshoori won Iran the first two medals.
     
