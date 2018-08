If Sushil does not end with a match against jordon burroughs before the semis in 2020, he can also bring medal.. Wrestling is going to be strong point of indians in future since the investments are only starting to come from the government. I see now days desi wrestlers are being checked by high tech sensors to assist in their training by foreign coaches.. Follow a guy named Wayne Lombard on Instagram and you will see how things have changed in last 5 years.. He trains many indian athletes in fitness. The high tech equipment part is mostly is in stories.

Click to expand...