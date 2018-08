Asian Games 2018: China target another pot of gold in Jakarta

In 2010 Guangzhou Games, China narrowly missed out on a breaking through the 200-gold medal barrier, but the 199 golds and 416 medals in all remains an Asian Games record.By: Reuters | Hong Kong | Published: August 15, 2018 7:15:48 pmAs the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Beijing Olympics ticks by, China will seek to maintain their sporting pre-eminence at the Jakarta Asian Games and top the medal table for a 10th time in succession.Since the 1982 Games in New Dehli, Chinese athletes have consistently outshone their regional rivals while setting new benchmarks.On home soil in Guangzhou in 2010, China narrowly missed out on a breaking through the 200-gold medal barrier, but the 199 golds and 416 medals in all remains an Asian Games record for a single nation.