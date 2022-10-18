Asian Cricket Council confirms India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Two banks of the River
International meets which are programmed to ensure an IND/PAK match should also be stopped. Its kind of unfair to all other teams too. Either the concept of seeding should be brought in or the decision of groups should be totally random.Pakistan shouldn't participate at a neutral venue. By participating Pakistan will give into these Hindu terrorists.
Jai Shah is the president of Asian Cricket Council.Who is Jay Shah to decide the match will be on neutral venue?
If a visiting team decides not to play against a hosting country, then the next logical step would be for the visiting team to forfeit the match.
More like he is the guy running the administration which gives paychecks to 90% of the cricketing staff worldwide.Jai Shah is the president of Asian Cricket Council.