Asian Cricket Council confirms India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Who is Jay Shah to decide the match will be on neutral venue?

If a visiting team decides not to play against a hosting country, then the next logical step would be for the visiting team to forfeit the match.
 
Pakistan shouldn't participate at a neutral venue. By participating Pakistan will give into these Hindu terrorists.
International meets which are programmed to ensure an IND/PAK match should also be stopped. Its kind of unfair to all other teams too. Either the concept of seeding should be brought in or the decision of groups should be totally random.
 
Pakistan should boycott if event is moved

I am sure everyone wants to see the extremely thrilling match and would be glued to their TV screens for India versus UAE once Pakistan boycotts
 
2018 Asia Cup was India's, but Pakistan refused to travel to India then, thus forcing the event to take place in UAE.

If anyone in ICC or ACC questions BCCI, this will be brought up.
 
BCCI nor PCB has any right to unilaterally decide a certain match should be played on a neutral venue.

If it is decided bilaterally by both parties, then yes.
 

