Asian Country Orders Hermes 900 UAVs for $300M

08:14 AM, March 2, 2021

08:14 AM, March 2, 2021

Israel Air Force Hermes 900 UASElbit Systems announced today it was awarded an approximately $300 million contract by a country in Asia to supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).The contract will be performed over a period of five years.Under the contract, the Company will provide its Hermes 900 UAS and associated sub-systems, as well as maintenance and support services.The Hermes 900 is capable of 30 hours of continuous flight and can carry payloads of up to 300 kg.According to reports, the purchasing country’s air force already operates Hermes 450s. Philippines, Singapore and Thailand own some of these drones.