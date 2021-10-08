Asian countries by forecast GDP growth in 2022 : World Bank

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
Amid tall claims of economic prosperity and growth by the Govt, the international institutions rank our GDP growth among the lower tiers. Even major SAARC economies are forecasted to fare much better than us.
Asian countries by forecast GDP growth in 2022.
Country Projected GDP growth in 2022 Bangladesh 6.4% China 5.1% India 8.7% Indonesia 5.2% Iran 2.4% Iraq 7.3% Malaysia 5.8% Pakistan 3.4% Philippines 5.9% Qatar 4.8% Russia 2.4% Saudi Arabia 4.9% Thailand 3.9% Turkey 2% United Arab Emirates 4.6% Vietnam 5.5%...
