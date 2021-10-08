What's new

Asian countries by forecast GDP growth in 2022 : World Bank

Amid tall claims of economic prosperity and growth by the Govt, the international institutions rank our GDP growth among the lower tiers. Even major SAARC economies are forecasted to fare much better than us.
Country Projected GDP growth in 2022 Bangladesh 6.4% China 5.1% India 8.7% Indonesia 5.2% Iran 2.4% Iraq 7.3% Malaysia 5.8% Pakistan 3.4% Philippines 5.9% Qatar 4.8% Russia 2.4% Saudi Arabia 4.9% Thailand 3.9% Turkey 2% United Arab Emirates 4.6% Vietnam 5.5%...
These are just projections. China always does better then projects because they like to be conservative with estimates while India is always bluffing with projections and failing to even come close. Thats why China GDP at one stage was equal to Indian GDP has now completely devoured Indian GDP altogether.
 
