Asian Americans least likely to feel they belong in U.S., study finds​

Asian Americans least likely to feel they belong in U.S., study findsNiala Boodhoo
May.7 2023
Asian Americans — especially young, Asian American women— are the least likely to feel they completely belong and are accepted in the U.S., an annual survey of attitudes about Asian Americans has found.
Why it matters: The broad survey illustrates the anxiety felt by Asian Americans three years after the pandemic generated a wave of anti-Asian violence in the U.S.
- During Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Axios will examine the state of Asian Americans — from accomplishments to obstacles, economic well-being and how Asian American history is being preserved in the U.S.
- And only 22% of Asian Americans said they feel they belong and are accepted in the U.S.
- That's compared to 57% of white respondents, 25% of Latinos and 24% of Black respondents in the survey.
- The survey was conducted by The Asian American Foundation and the organization Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change.
- "We've learned this year other groups like Hispanic Americans and Black Americans share that deep sense of lack of belonging."
- Chen says new research this year shows why this lack of belonging exists: Asian Americans report experiencing discrimination and/or hate crimes, at places like work, school, or on public transportation.
- They also don't see themselves in positions of authority or power across the U.S.
- About 82% of Americans overestimate the percentage of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the country. (They are 6.2% of the nation's population.)
- Three out of 10 Americans cannot recall a significant Asian American historical event or policy.
- Kamala Harris, the nation's first Asian American vice president, replaced Lucy Liu as the third most popular name this year.
- "The question we ask ourselves is, 'Who's going be the first Asian American to replace Jackie Chan as the most famous, most prominent Asian American in America?'" said Chen.
- Nearly three out of four Chinese Americans say they have experienced racial discrimination in the past 12 months, a recent study by Columbia University and the Committee of 100 found.
