Asian Americans least likely to feel they belong in U.S., study finds​

Clubbing northwest Indians and Pakistanis/Afghans with east Asians has been wrong in a 'racial' context --the Himalayas are just as formidable a barrier as the oceans! Americans lump geography with ethnicity--how ignorant!

BTW, I have the deepest respect for east Asians, especially the Chinese. They, along with the Vietnamese, the Cambodians, the Laotians, the Japanese faced so many calamities not so long ago and yet risen from the lows. Nothing but respect from me. I defend China a lot to my American friends.