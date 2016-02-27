‘Asia will be divided if India joins US patrols’ : Chinese Media

gambit said: Your loss. The US will not allow China to control the SCS by any means. Right now, we are taking the diplomatic route as much as possible. But even if China cannot gain complete control of the SCS, China can still harass the smaller countries into submission, leaving a path all the way to the Indian Ocean. Either India help US today, or pay a higher price tomorrow. Click to expand...

India has no physical stake in the SCS, but has a pretty strong claim for freedom of navigation through the SCS because of our trade with Japan, Korea and ASEAN. If China decides to impinge on that, it's going to create problems.India has a plan to counter China in the Pacific and the Indian Oceans. In the Pacific we are working with ASEAN and other Pacific island states like Fiji, which has a huge Indian origin population.Then there's the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium.It will consist of all countries that dot the ocean and will have a mutual understanding on security matters. So this has a very long term effect on countering China.China has already threatened military action if the US interferes. This was told by our National Security Adviser.The accent is tough, so I've summarized his views on China. And you can take it as the official view of India for now.China's comprehensive national power is 3 times India's. We cannot match up to China for the next 50 years unless China has some sort of major internal turmoil.China is turning its economic power into military power at a very fast rate. Much more than anticipated, at least 10 years ahead compared to what was anticipated. They demonstrated capabilities in 2009-2012 that was supposed to have been achieved after 2018.India needs to expend resources on missiles to counter the Chinese National Power. It's done by directly threatening their economic regions. Out of all the nations in the Asia-pacific region, only India has the capacity to inflict massive damage to Chinese economic might. The rest will be handled by Chinese competitor nations in the region who don't have the military muscle to do that. However it requires a lot of political will. And the govt has already taken the decision to expand our BM capabilities in the last few years.We have superior aircraft technology over China. The Rafale deal will be done. We need them along with mid air refuelers. Overall, we need to maintain this superiority against China.There's no point going for tanks. They are are obsolete. Tank battles are over. We can stop going for new tank development, but we must continue developing the LCA.We are ahead in IT and services sector, but China's catching up really fast. But we have much more support from the international community in these areas. But there are too many vested interests in India that are bad for the country and is damaging to future growth.