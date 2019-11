Chinese migrants have a tragic history of deaths in Britain

This Dutch-registered truck carried 58 dead Chinese asylum seekers to the docks in Dover, Britain, in 2000. (Kent Police Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

On June 20, 2000 , the bodies of 58 Chinese nationals were found in a shipping container in the port city of Dover. Then-Prime Minister Tony Blair said the event showed the need to stamp out the “evil trade in people.”

The U.N. refugee agency says that globally there were 212,100 refugees who came from China by the end of 2018, making it among the largest countries of origin.

British police blame “snakehead” gangs for trafficking Chinese nationals into Britain. Lin Liang Ren, a gang master who had threatened survivors of the Morecambe Bay disaster, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for 21 counts of manslaughter and other charges but was deported halfway through his sentence

At the turn of the century, Britain was shocked by twin tragedies involving Chinese migrants to the country. Now, another tragedy is serving of as a painful reminder of the dangers posed by human trafficking.

Another tragedy only a few years later showed that even once they arrive in Britain, illegal immigrants were at risk. A group of inexperienced Chinese immigrants working as cockle pickers in Morecambe Bay found themselves trapped as the tide turned on Feb. 5, 2004. Despite a frantic rescue effort, at least 21 drowned.

It is not clear how many Chinese nationals are living in Britain illegally, although estimates run to the hundreds of thousands. Some are refugees, fleeing political persecution, but others have come for economic reasons.

Members of the Uighur minority have left the country in large numbers, fleeing a government crackdown that has hundreds of thousands placed in internment camps.

The British government has run a hostile environment policy that has targeted illegal migrants since 2012, often pressuring Chinese migrants in the process. Last summer, restaurant workers in London's Chinatown held a mass protest against the measure, telling reporters the laws were being aggressively and unfairly enforced.

But surveys of illegal Chinese immigrants have found many are exploited by their employers. After the Morecambe Bay disaster, police said that the migrants had been paid just £1 ($1.28 at current exchange rates) a day for nine hours of work in dangerous conditions.

After the discovery of the bodies in Dover, a Dutch driver was sentenced to 14 years in jail for manslaughter. The migrants had paid a gang $26,000 for passage to Britain but suffocated when the driver closed a vent. The only survivor later told a British court that the group had been told by smuggling gangs that they would arrive in Britain by plane.

Although tactics to stop human trafficking improved after that incident, the small port where the shipping container arrived in Britain on Wednesday, Purfleet in Essex, did not have the technology needed to scan containers.

Charlie Elphicke, a member of Parliament who represents Dover, wrote on Twitter that his community had never forgotten the deaths of the Chinese nationals in 2000, adding that it was time to "put a stop to this evil trade."