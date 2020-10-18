Asia Power Index 2020: China catching up as most powerful country influencing Asia-Pacific as US losing clout; India in 4th spot

India will reach 40 percent of China’s economic output by 2030, compared with the 50 percent estimate last year, says LAPWP Director Herve Lemahieu.

Oct 18, 2020 09:56 PM IST

