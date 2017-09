Asia foreshadows rise of Chinese smartphones



In Vietnam, Oppo's market share has already surpassed 20%, second only to Samsung's.

China's Xiaomi recently unveiled a razor-thin smartphone, the Mi Mix 2, which features a liquid crystal display panel that stretches to the device's edges and a high-resolution camera. The price of this new flagship model is 3,299 yuan ($500) still half that of the iPhone X.

It does not appear that the latest iPhone will lure back Indonesian and other Southeast Asian consumers who have already embraced Chinese brands.