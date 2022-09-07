Asia Cup: Twitter in awe of Naseem Shah’s last over heroics He smashed two maximums against Afghanistan

Cricket fans in Pakistan are in awe of pacer Naseem Shah as he sent Pakistan into the Asia Cup final on Wednesday.Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble with 11 runs required from the last over and a wicket in hand.Naseem smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi over the fence in successive balls in the final over in the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium to book the final against Sri Lanka.He also bowled an economical spell and claimed a huge wicket of Mohammad Nabi in the game.Following the game the fans started a trend on Twitter ‘NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY’ to praise the young pacer.Here is how fans reacted to Naseem Shah’s heroics“