Asia Cup: Twitter in awe of Naseem Shah’s last over heroics

Sep 26, 2018
Cricket fans in Pakistan are in awe of pacer Naseem Shah as he sent Pakistan into the Asia Cup final on Wednesday.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble with 11 runs required from the last over and a wicket in hand.

Naseem smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi over the fence in successive balls in the final over in the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium to book the final against Sri Lanka.


He also bowled an economical spell and claimed a huge wicket of Mohammad Nabi in the game.

Following the game the fans started a trend on Twitter ‘NASEEM SHAH YOU BEAUTY’ to praise the young pacer.

Here is how fans reacted to Naseem Shah’s heroics“

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567569279444295680
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567571450453950466
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567567923270586368

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567569926369558532
Jul 24, 2021
proper warrior

I am a life long Rizwan stan, I just wish Rizwan was the one smiling and hitting all those sixes in the end
 
