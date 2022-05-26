Rising to the occasion, Indian men's hockey team slammed six goals in the final quarter for a crushing 16-0 victory against Indonesia, a result that took the holders into the knockout stage of the Asia Cup but shut the World Cup door on Pakistan in Jakarta on Thursday. India needed to win the Pool A contest by at least a 15-0 margin to qualify and the young players of the side delivered under pressure. Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the defending champions qualified for the Super 4s due to better goal difference (1). Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.
The result not only pushed Pakistan out of the tournament but also dashed their hopes of World Cup qualification since only the top three teams here will be given tickets for the big event.
India, being the hosts, will play the World Cup later in the year and hence Hockey India decided to send young players to this tournament for exposure.
Indian teams are thrashing Indonesian teams red and blue lately. First 3-0 in Badminton and now 16-0 in Hockey. @Indos
This match is significant because Pakistan is officially out of World Cup.
India as a host would have automatically qualified for World Cup.
Conspiracy Theory: Did Indonesia get the thrashing intentionally so that Pakistan doesn't qualify? India needed a margin of 15 goal win to qualify for Super 4s. One less goal would mean India out, Pakistan qualify.
The result not only pushed Pakistan out of the tournament but also dashed their hopes of World Cup qualification since only the top three teams here will be given tickets for the big event.
India, being the hosts, will play the World Cup later in the year and hence Hockey India decided to send young players to this tournament for exposure.
Asia Cup Hockey: India Beat Indonesia 16-0, Qualify For Super 4s | Hockey News
This is a young Indian team in action, coached by former India captain Sardar Singh.
sports.ndtv.com
Indian teams are thrashing Indonesian teams red and blue lately. First 3-0 in Badminton and now 16-0 in Hockey. @Indos
This match is significant because Pakistan is officially out of World Cup.
India as a host would have automatically qualified for World Cup.
Conspiracy Theory: Did Indonesia get the thrashing intentionally so that Pakistan doesn't qualify? India needed a margin of 15 goal win to qualify for Super 4s. One less goal would mean India out, Pakistan qualify.
Last edited: