Asia Cup Hockey: India Beat Indonesia 16-0, Qualify For Super 4s

Rising to the occasion, Indian men's hockey team slammed six goals in the final quarter for a crushing 16-0 victory against Indonesia, a result that took the holders into the knockout stage of the Asia Cup but shut the World Cup door on Pakistan in Jakarta on Thursday. India needed to win the Pool A contest by at least a 15-0 margin to qualify and the young players of the side delivered under pressure. Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the defending champions qualified for the Super 4s due to better goal difference (1). Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

The result not only pushed Pakistan out of the tournament but also dashed their hopes of World Cup qualification since only the top three teams here will be given tickets for the big event.

India, being the hosts, will play the World Cup later in the year and hence Hockey India decided to send young players to this tournament for exposure.

Asia Cup Hockey: India Beat Indonesia 16-0, Qualify For Super 4s

This is a young Indian team in action, coached by former India captain Sardar Singh.
Indian teams are thrashing Indonesian teams red and blue lately. First 3-0 in Badminton and now 16-0 in Hockey. @Indos

This match is significant because Pakistan is officially out of World Cup.

India as a host would have automatically qualified for World Cup.

Conspiracy Theory: Did Indonesia get the thrashing intentionally so that Pakistan doesn't qualify? India needed a margin of 15 goal win to qualify for Super 4s. One less goal would mean India out, Pakistan qualify.
 
Time to start watching hockey games again. I used to watch hockey before, but this sport is not promoted properly and lost track of games. Last Olympics was good for Indian hockey and I hope India reaches the final in this Asian games! :yahoo:
 
Wood said:
Time to start watching hockey games again. I used to watch hockey before, but this sport is not promoted properly and lost track of games. Last Olympics was good for Indian hockey and I hope India reaches the final in this Asian games! :yahoo:
My own interest in hockey ebbs and flows, like the form of our team. Sometimes they play to delight, on other times to frustrate.
Having said that, I will watch a competitive hockey league of IPL type any day over cricket, which in my opinion is a dead sport being kept alive on steroids.
 
pikkuboss said:
This match is significant because Pakistan is officially out of World Cup.

India as a host would have automatically qualified for World Cup.

Conspiracy Theory: Did Indonesia get the thrashing intentionally so that Pakistan doesn't qualify? India needed a margin of 15 goal win to qualify for Super 4s. One less goal would mean India out, Pakistan qualify.
@Wood @DrJekyll Please give your input to my conspiracy theory.
 
pikkuboss said:
@Wood @DrJekyll Please give your input to my conspiracy theory.
Haha.. I did not notice that last line before. Typically, I don't care much for Indonesia one way or the other besides palm oil. So I was not even paying attention to this angle. But now that you've brought it up - it does sound fishy that an astronomical 15 goals were required and this young Indian team was able to score 16 :D
 
Speaking of Pakistan's hockey team, I remember reading an article during last Olympics that said their hockey infrastructure was crumbling. Government of Pakistan should help the team rise to their former glory. They used to have some great players and India-Pak hockey matches were also very good :cheers:
 
DrJekyll said:
This is very strange.

Was Pakistan's goal difference in their qualifying matches massively in their favour? Or did India suffer some huge defeat in the earlier rounds?

Why would any country need this kind of margin to qualify?
Combination of both

IMG_20220526_205702.jpg


Match point same. Goal point 1 difference.
 

