Asia Cup: BCCI willing to accept hybrid model on one condition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to accept the hybrid model for the Asia Cup, which was proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
However, according to a report by Inside Sport, the BCCI wants written assurance from the PCB over visiting India for this year’s World Cup.
“With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gaining support from all other Asian nations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to go ahead with the hybrid model of Asia Cup. However, BCCI has put forth a new condition. It wants written assurance from the PCB on visiting India for the World Cup 2023 in October,” the report stated.
The report added that the BCCI is likely to officially accept the hybrid model during the Special General Meeting in Ahmedabad on May 27.
It must be noted that BCCI has refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and is keen on ensuring that the event is held at a neutral venue. However, the PCB is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regards to the return of international cricket in the country.
In order to resolve the deadlock, the PCB presented the hybrid model with two options. In the first option, India will play their matches at a neutral venue whereas all other matches will be played in Pakistan. In another option, four matches of the group stage in the first phase will take place in Pakistan whereas the second phase, in which matches of the Indian team followed by the next stage matches including the final, will be played at a neutral venue.
Earlier, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, called for a rational approach to solve the looming crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the country's participation in the ODI World Cup this year.
Talking to the media on the occasion of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting, Sethi said the Pakistan team’s chances of traveling to India for the ODI World Cup are low.
“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.
“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.
Asia Cup: BCCI willing to accept hybrid model on one condition
The event is set to be hosted by Pakistan
www.geosuper.tv