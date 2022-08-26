Asia Cup 2022 thread

What's new

A possible 3 India and Pak matches possible ! Bit of a shame its in a 20 format, but given that we have a world cup creeping up on us, the boards and teams probably wanted it this way as prep.


I'd have given India the edge in a 50 game but Pak are pretty good at 20 but my dream still remains a full fledged 5 test series played across both countries. 15 saal ho gaye, a whole generation of players never played a test against the other, which is a real shame. :(

Filhaal, at least we have these pop cricket ones to look fwd to.

Discuss !
 

