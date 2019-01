Asia Cup 2019

Iran, Japan, S. Korea Favorites to Win Asian Cup Title: AS

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran, Japan and South Korea football teams are favorites to win the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, AS.com reported.

January, 05, 2019 - 14:53

Iran is by far the strongest team.......:The Asian Cup will kick off on Saturday and will run until February 1 in the UAE.Iran, Japan and South Korea are the favorites for the title in the competition which will be held with 24 teams for the first time.The winner will qualify for the Confederations Cup of Qatar in 2021.The Asian Cup is the second oldest continental competition in the world of football, after the Copa America that started for the first time in 1916.The first Asian competition was organized in 1956 in Hong Kong and was won by South Korea.Australia is the current champion and won his only trophy in 2015, after beating South Korea in the final.Japan is the country with the most titles, with four, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have three each.