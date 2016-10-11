What's new

Ashura : 10th day Of Muharam

Ashura : 10th day Of Muharam

Egl8A2vWsAEWjTf.jpg


Iranian poet Hafez has got a poem which tells the story of Karbala he says:

47691084_296614734532606_2828493768550711867_n.jpg

مرید پیر مغانم ز من مرنج ای شیخ
چرا که وعده تو کردی و او به جا آورد

O Shaikh Of me , grieve not (that) I am the disciple of the Pir of the Magians
For ,thou promisedest (on the day of resurrection) and (thy promise) he to place hath brought .

In the poem "Sheikh" is Prophet Abraham (AS) and "He" is Imam Hussian (AS) , "Pir of the Magians" means the master of all lovers and again refers to Imam Housain (as) .. the poem tells to story of prophet of God Abraham (as) whom was requested by God to sacrifice his son "Ishmael (as)" but once he wanted to do it the knife didn't cut in a way the he got angered and throw it away ... instead God sent him a sheep to be sacrificed instead of Ishmael (as) ... so he made a promise and he didn't fulfill it ...

El_Profeta_Ismael_(la_paz_sea_con_él)-_Pintura_Persa-_Farshchian_2.jpg

What happened in Karabala was far away from it ... the grandson of Prophet (pbuh) scarify his entire family including his brothers, sons and 72 companions and after that all Prophet Household was taken as slaves and hostage .... in fact what he did kept Islam alive and prevented it to disappear by the hand of corrupted rulers ...

I just wanted to offer my condolences over such a day to all Muslims ...
 
