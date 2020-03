Incumbent Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his main rival Abdullah Abdullah both took oath in separate ceremonies on Monday.



Ghani held his inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace. US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, US and NATO forces commander General Scott Miller, attended Ghani's ceremony, Afghan local news channel TOLONews reported.



Whereas, Abdullah took oath as president minutes after Ghani was sworn into office for a second term. He held his at the Sapedar Palace. Last September, Ghani was declared as the winner of the election, however, Abdullah, disputed the vote.



Earlier, Abdullah agreed to suspend his swearing-ceremony on the condition that Ghani follow suit. But Ghani, who was declared the winner of September's election, decided to go ahead with his inauguration.