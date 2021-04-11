Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility signs up Siemens for electric mobility solutions Siemens will provide smart charging infrastructure solutions for Switch Mobility’s commercial electric vehicle customers in India. It will also collaborate on implementing innovative business models such as eMobility-as-a-Service, Vehicle-to-Grid, and on-site/off-site renewable energy sources by...

Siemens has expanded into India’s growing e-mobility market by landing a deal with Switch Mobility Automotive—the electric vehicle arm of commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland.The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to execute e-mobility projects in India. The partnership aims to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable E-Mobility solutions to Switch Mobility’s various commercial vehicle customers.Siemens will provide the charging infrastructure technology for Switch Mobility’s electric commercial vehicle customers. The infrastructure will be supplemented with a management software solution to enhance the energy-efficient operations of the chargers.Siemens will also collaborate with Switch Mobility on the implementation of new business models such as eMobility-as-a-Service (eMaas), integrated depot energy management, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) as well as on-site/off-site renewable energy sources by leveraging batteries from commercial vehicles.Switch Mobility has over 230 electric vehicles already in operation in India and the UK, and sees immense growth opportunities for its expansion in India, Europe, and many Global markets. The company aims to make electric products more affordable through Siemens’ innovative solutions.As part of the MoU, Siemens Financial Services, the financing arm of Siemens AG, will consider a minority investment in OHM Global Mobility, the eMaas platform company to be formed as a subsidiary of Switch Mobility Automotive Limited.