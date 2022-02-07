What's new

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,691
-5
11,646

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit​

1644247720124.jpeg


Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country.
By HT Auto Desk

Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 02:18 PM

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday announced that it will supply 200 trucks to the Bangladesh government as part of a $2-billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 135 built trucks have already been delivered to Bangladesh as part of the order.

The company had won the tender floated by the Bangladesh government for 135 fully-built trucks. The order comprising of 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and Sewerage sucker have already been handed over to the country's Roads and Highways Department in the current financial year.

After that, Ashok Leyland won another order comprising a lot of 65 units of Truck Mounted Wrecker - a specialised vehicle that will be deployed by the Bangladesh government for various highway applications. “Bangladesh is one of our key export markets, and this supply further strengthens our position in the country.

We are enthused by the various export facilitation measures taken by the Indian Government," Amandeep Singh, head of the international operation, Ashok Leyland, told PTI.

Ashok Leyland has more than 50 touchpoints across Bangladesh and is one of the leading commercial vehicle brands in the country. The company further plans to increase the volumes and footprint in overseas markets, especially in SAARC, GCC and Africa regions. “Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market," Singh added.

Apart from supplying various vehicles from India, the company also assembles its range of trucks, buses, and LCV vehicles locally at IFAD Auto Dhamrai plant in Bangladesh.

Late last year, Ashok Leyland delivered variousarmoured vehicles to J&K Police for anti-terror operations that were equipped with upgraded modern technology and with additional safety features. The vehicles named as 'Black Panthers' are fully air-conditioned, equipped with 14 CCTV cameras, PTZ Camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup, among other security features.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
19,967
2
31,413
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Sorry, but I don't find this news anything to be excited about.

A - it's throwaway disposable quality Indian trucks being sold to a foreign country only under the "offered credit" trickery. They can't really find buyers otherwise.

B - It's only 200 of them.

C - This further widens the trade deficit between us and India.

I see no reason why Indian trucks force-fed to Bangladesh market should be a source of joy to us.

Money wasted - in my opinion (as these will become inoperable in about 6 months). And another reason for these Indian bhakt gadhas to chest-beat.

These are the only dehati people I know who think they did us a favor by exporting something to us, which we bought with cold hard cash (that too only for govt. sector).

This India-shill ministry ba$tards keep on buying Indian garbage.

It is possible to say "no" to Indians, we should find out who okayed these purchases from India, and publicly name and shame these ba$tards.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
19,967
2
31,413
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Wood said:
Great news!
A prosperous Bangladesh will be an important market for Indian companies. :cheers:
Click to expand...

Fine, but Indian govt. should stop blocking Bangladeshi exports to India under false and flimsy pretexts. So far in fifty years this has not stopped.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,188
0
992
Country
India
Location
Canada
Bilal9 said:
Fine, but Indian govt. should stop blocking Bangladeshi exports to India under false and flimsy pretexts. So far in fifty years this has not stopped.
Click to expand...
Yes, there should be a mutually beneficial free trade agreement between both countries. Bangladesh and India will be able to harvest the efficiencies that come with geographic proximity.
 
W

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 4, 2022
51
0
34
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
If these trucks can do the job then why not.
I am all inn for trade with India as long as it goes both ways.

Bangladesh gave Sri Lanka 300 million USD in credit. GOB should offer India 2 billion line of credit so that they also can buy bangladeshi goods.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
19,967
2
31,413
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Wergeland said:
If these trucks can do the job then why not.
I am all inn for trade with India as long as it goes both ways.

Bangladesh gave Sri Lanka 300 million USD in credit. GOB should offer India 2 billion line of credit so that they also can buy bangladeshi goods.
Click to expand...

That day is not far away...total loan to SL was higher I think...
 
W

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 4, 2022
51
0
34
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Bilal9 said:
That day is not far away...total loan to SL was higher I think...
Click to expand...
Leaving petty politics aside.
There is tremendous potential for trade between SA nations. As long as all countries are sincere and investments are not in conflict with national security, i dont see the problem.

USA trades a lot with Mexico and Canada.
China the same with Japan(!), Korea and Vietnam.
 
Adonis

Adonis

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
1,566
-20
1,016
Country
New Zealand
Location
New Zealand
Bilal9 said:
Fine, but Indian govt. should stop blocking Bangladeshi exports to India under false and flimsy pretexts. So far in fifty years this has not stopped.
Click to expand...

Which product they don't allow?.... Unless they are already producing those in abundance...but if not....they can't block it....they are bound by WTO treaty.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
19,967
2
31,413
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Wergeland said:
Leaving petty politics aside.
There is tremendous potential for trade between SA nations. As long as all countries are sincere and investments are not in conflict with national security, i dont see the problem.

USA trades a lot with Mexico and Canada.
China the same with Japan(!), Korea and Vietnam.
Click to expand...

India will be the net loser if we start imposing para tariff and NTB's on their products, "efficiencies of proximity" won't help then.

Indian mfrs. especially in Eastern states are totally dependent on Bangladesh market.

India needs us. We do not need their exports.

We have to diversify our import sources further, that is all.

Blocking our exports to Indian market on one pretext or another has been going on for fifty years.

Time has come when we should reduce the trade gap. I'm sure you saw the thread where you were posting with Indian attitude...

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bang...mpose-anti-dumping-duty.735097/#post-13553033
 
W

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 4, 2022
51
0
34
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Bilal9 said:
India will be the net loser if we start imposing para tariff and NTB's on their products, "efficiencies of proximity" won't help then.

Indian mfrs. especially in Eastern states are totally dependent on Bangladesh market.

India needs us. We do not need their exports.

We have to diversify our import sources further, that is all.

Blocking our exports to Indian market on one pretext or another has been going on for fifty years.

Time has come when we should reduce the trade gap. I'm sure you saw the thread where you were posting with Indian attitude...

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bang...mpose-anti-dumping-duty.735097/#post-13553033
Click to expand...

Yes that a big hurdle. India as the largest economy in the neighborhood has yet to show leadership. It should open up its market.
 
T

Tomtheguy

MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 30, 2021
36
0
3
Country
Nepal
Location
India
Wergeland said:
Yes that a big hurdle. India as the largest economy in the neighborhood has yet to show leadership. It should open up its market.
Click to expand...
More open than Bangladesh , now don't expect us to put zero tarriff while you put more than 8 percent average tarriff ,we apply less than 2 percent average
 
W

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 4, 2022
51
0
34
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Tomtheguy said:
More open than Bangladesh , now don't expect us to put zero tarriff while you put more than 8 percent average tarriff ,we apply less than 2 percent average
Click to expand...

i dont undestand. You know that India has a huge trade surplus with BD, right?

Your argument falls on its own unreasonableness.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

SMX 3.0
Bangladesh: Profits of commercial vehicle sellers slump in Q1
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
3K
SMX 3.0
SMX 3.0
S
Ashok Leyland delivers light bulletproof vehicles to Indian Air Force
Replies
0
Views
337
safari2021
S
Bilal9
IFAD Autos to manufacture AC High-Deck bus locally in Bangladesh
Replies
9
Views
740
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
IFC partners with ‘Truck Lagbe’ to improve supply chains
Replies
4
Views
438
bluesky
B
S
Ashok Leyland sets up subsidiary for big EV push in Indian market
Replies
0
Views
156
safari2021
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom