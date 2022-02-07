Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit​

Sorry, but I don't find this news anything to be excited about.



A - it's throwaway disposable quality Indian trucks being sold to a foreign country only under the "offered credit" trickery. They can't really find buyers otherwise.



B - It's only 200 of them.



C - This further widens the trade deficit between us and India.



I see no reason why Indian trucks force-fed to Bangladesh market should be a source of joy to us.



Money wasted - in my opinion (as these will become inoperable in about 6 months). And another reason for these Indian bhakt gadhas to chest-beat.



These are the only dehati people I know who think they did us a favor by exporting something to us, which we bought with cold hard cash (that too only for govt. sector).



This India-shill ministry ba$tards keep on buying Indian garbage.



It is possible to say "no" to Indians, we should find out who okayed these purchases from India, and publicly name and shame these ba$tards.