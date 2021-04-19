Ashok Leyland delivers light bulletproof vehicles to Indian Air Force

Ashok Leyland, which is the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, has delivered the first batch of its light bulletproof vehicles to the Indian Air Force this week. The flagship company of the Hinduja Group issued a statement today, saying that these light bulletproof vehicles are the first of its kind.Ashok Leyland has stated that these light bulletproof vehicles are an adopted version of Lockheed Martin’s Common Vehicle Next Generation (CVNG). These vehicles have been developed under TOT from Lockheed Martin to Ashok Leyland and are completely indigenised and developed in this country.Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director and CEO at Ashok Leyland, said, "Supplying to the Armed Forces is a matter of pride for us. We are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our expertise in mobility in service of our nation. This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions. We are grateful to be a trusted partner of the Indian Armed Forces, and we look forward to more opportunities like this to contribute significantly towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative."Some of the key features that these light bulletproof vehicles have are high off-road mobility in terrain like mud, sand, rocks as well as shallow water. The vehicles can fit in a crew of maximum six people and have enough space to carry equipment for any mission.Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer at Ashok Leyland, said, "Our mobility solutions range from 4x4 to 12x12 for Defence personnel and logistics, and they have proved to be reliable partners, across our armed forces. Our relationship with Lockheed Martin started in 2014 with their CVNG Program and under TOT transfer and we hope to develop many more products for India and export market on this platform."Ashok Leyland says that these vehicles can offer combat capability to launch attacks as well as ensure that the crew is well protected in case of blasts. It also claims that the crew inside these light bulletproof vehicles can easily survive long distance off-road travel and yet be an effective force at the end of the trip.