Assistant Commandant Pramod Kumar Satpathy laid down his life on February 16, 2008 during a firefight between the security forces and the Maoists .



On February 15, 2008, at about 10.30 p.m., more than 500 heavily armed carried out simultaneous and multi-pronged attacks on the police training school (PTS) armouries located in police station, two other police stations and one out post and one police station and one out post in jungle, the officials said.