What's new

ASFAT Selects SSI For Pakistan’s Jinnah Class Frigate

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,279
85
62,622
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ASFAT Selects SSI for Pakistan's Jinnah Class Frigate
Scale model of Jinnah class frigate exhibited in DIMDEX 2022

ASFAT Selects SSI For Pakistan’s Jinnah Class Frigate​

ASFAT (Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane İşletme A.Ş.), a state-owned leading Turkish defense contractor, has selected SSI ShipConstructor as the engineering and detailed design solution as part of their design support for the Pakistani Navy Jinnah Class Frigate program.​

Naval News Staff 23 Apr 2022

SSI press release

Founded in 2018 as part of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, ASFAT is responsible for developing, managing, and utilizing the public naval shipyards in Turkey and providing design, construction, sustainment, and training for both Turkish and foreign navies.

“We’re excited to be working with a leader in the Turkish defense industry. ASFAT has previously demonstrated its commitment to innovative technologies. By choosing SSI’s solution, they can take advantage of the latest innovations, reduce costs, and eliminate many of the typical change management risks present in naval projects.”

Darren Larkins, SSI co-CEO
Click to expand...
ASFAT Selects SSI for Pakistan's Jinnah Class Frigate
Jinnah class frigate rendering (SSI image)

The Jinnah class frigate project’s needs demanded a solution that could be implemented quickly and return value as soon as possible. The use of SSI’s solutions also aligns ASFAT with global leaders from the US, Canadian, and other naval and coast guard shipbuilders currently designing, constructing, and delivering vessels for navies.

ASFAT was aided in making its decision by SSI’s Turkish Partner, TECNOR, whose local industry knowledge, shipbuilding experience, and sales and technical support will help ensure a smooth transition for ASFAT.
– End –

www.navalnews.com

ASFAT Selects SSI for Pakistan's Jinnah Class Frigate - Naval News

ASFAT has selected SSI as the engineering and detailed design solution for the Pakistani Navy Jinnah Class Frigate program.
www.navalnews.com www.navalnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Jinnah class guided missile frigate has entered detailed design phase, after completion of conceptual design phase
Replies
2
Views
980
aziqbal
aziqbal
dBSPL
Libyan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Nureddin El Buni visited ASFAT Istanbul Shipyard Command.
Replies
0
Views
146
dBSPL
dBSPL
Pakistan Ka Beta
Keel laying of 3rd Type-054A Frigate and 2nd MILGEM Corvette were held - DGPR Navy
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
8K
Aamir Hussain
Aamir Hussain
Zarvan
`PAKISTAN NAVY CONSIDERS TURKISH NAVAL COMPANIES AT PAR WITH ANY COMPANY WITHIN THE EUROPEAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
3K
Tipu7
Tipu7
SeaEagle
PN MILGEM (Pakistan Navy MILGEM Class Corvette) (Babur class)
Replies
0
Views
689
SeaEagle
SeaEagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom